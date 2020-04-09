237 Helena Circle

Amenities

This beautiful split level house was built in 1977 and has approximately 1340 square feet of living space. The interior of the house was just renovated and features:New texture and four tone paintNew carpet and plank flooring throughout the houseNew kitchen with all new cabinets, granite counter tops, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove and garbage disposalNew bathrooms with new tiled showers, vanities, sinks mirrors, toilets and tile floorsNew windows, doors, LED lights, and hardwareNew electric fireplace and entertainment centerNew concrete patio with fenced yardTwo car garage with automatic garage door opener