Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2308 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 13637 Pisces Ct - Available 5/6/2020. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home is situated on a great corner lot in desirable Lone Tree and is only minutes away from the Park Meadows shopping and dining district. Includes 2308 sqft of living space and a finished basement. Main level has a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, sunroom, and fully equipped kitchen with stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, a master bathroom and spare full bathroom. Other features include ceiling fans, central heat and air, hardwood floors, tile floors, wood burning fireplace, fenced rear, patio, wet bar, 2-car garage, washer, and dryer. 1 small dog (under 35 pounds) allowed in accordance with our pet policy. Requires additional $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,250

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Fee: $10 / mos



**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3453414)