13637 Pisces Ct
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

13637 Pisces Ct

13637 Pisces Court · No Longer Available
Location

13637 Pisces Court, Acres Green, CO 80124
Acres Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2308 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 13637 Pisces Ct - Available 5/6/2020. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home is situated on a great corner lot in desirable Lone Tree and is only minutes away from the Park Meadows shopping and dining district. Includes 2308 sqft of living space and a finished basement. Main level has a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, sunroom, and fully equipped kitchen with stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, a master bathroom and spare full bathroom. Other features include ceiling fans, central heat and air, hardwood floors, tile floors, wood burning fireplace, fenced rear, patio, wet bar, 2-car garage, washer, and dryer. 1 small dog (under 35 pounds) allowed in accordance with our pet policy. Requires additional $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,250
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Fee: $10 / mos

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3453414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13637 Pisces Ct have any available units?
13637 Pisces Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acres Green, CO.
What amenities does 13637 Pisces Ct have?
Some of 13637 Pisces Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13637 Pisces Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13637 Pisces Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13637 Pisces Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13637 Pisces Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13637 Pisces Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13637 Pisces Ct offers parking.
Does 13637 Pisces Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13637 Pisces Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13637 Pisces Ct have a pool?
No, 13637 Pisces Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13637 Pisces Ct have accessible units?
No, 13637 Pisces Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13637 Pisces Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13637 Pisces Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 13637 Pisces Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13637 Pisces Ct has units with air conditioning.

