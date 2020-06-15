All apartments in Woodside
2350 Alameda de las Pulgas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2350 Alameda de las Pulgas

2350 Alameda De Las Pulgas · (650) 847-4376 ext. 376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2350 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Woodside, CA 94062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2350 Alameda de las Pulgas · Avail. Jul 6

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool table
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool table
2350 Alameda de las Pulgas Available 07/06/20 Large 4-5 bedroom home available in Woodside - Enjoy this graceful, private property in Woodside, complete with large open living room and large backyard patio area. The main house has four bedrooms a large master suite with three smaller bedrooms all branching off of the main living or kitchen/dining areas. A short distance to Woodside High School.

This property also has a spacious guest house on the side of the property, FULLY renovated with a large bedroom space and gorgeous open kitchen/living room area. There is also an incredible, separate game room space.

Need furniture? This property is being advertised as furnished, but furniture may be removed at renter's request.

The property includes a clubhouse complete with pool table and large outdoor patio area with multiple seating areas perfect for outdoor entertaining.

There are seven parking spaces in the driveway (plenty of off-street parking for you and your guests).

We are offering 12-month leases to qualified applicants. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Call for exact address and to schedule an appointment.

This property is professionally managed by Wilbur Properties, DRE #00823559.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

