Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool table

2350 Alameda de las Pulgas Available 07/06/20 Large 4-5 bedroom home available in Woodside - Enjoy this graceful, private property in Woodside, complete with large open living room and large backyard patio area. The main house has four bedrooms a large master suite with three smaller bedrooms all branching off of the main living or kitchen/dining areas. A short distance to Woodside High School.



This property also has a spacious guest house on the side of the property, FULLY renovated with a large bedroom space and gorgeous open kitchen/living room area. There is also an incredible, separate game room space.



Need furniture? This property is being advertised as furnished, but furniture may be removed at renter's request.



The property includes a clubhouse complete with pool table and large outdoor patio area with multiple seating areas perfect for outdoor entertaining.



There are seven parking spaces in the driveway (plenty of off-street parking for you and your guests).



We are offering 12-month leases to qualified applicants. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Call for exact address and to schedule an appointment.



This property is professionally managed by Wilbur Properties, DRE #00823559.



No Pets Allowed



