Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Woodland, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2216 Banks Dr
2216 Banks Drive, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2614 sqft
2216 Banks Dr Available 07/17/20 Fabulous Single Story Spring Lake Home - Be the first one to live in this luxury home . A dream kitchen over looking the huge living room features stylish granite counter tops and lots of cabinets and pantry.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
162 Buckeye Street
162 Buckeye Street, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1571 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2634 NIcolson Circle
2634 Nicolson Circle, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2156 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath house with loft space available now! - This spacious house has updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, solar panels, a dual thermostat upstairs and down, a 2 car tandem garage, and washer and dryer included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
746 Harvard Bend Dr
746 Harvard Bend Drive, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1472 sqft
Spacious Woodland 3bd/2ba House with Good Sized Yard - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in Woodland off Ashley Avenue and Del Oro Street. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, Woodland High School and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Davis
1818 Moore Blvd, #118
1818 Moore Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1818 Moore Blvd, #118 Available 09/05/20 Large Condo in Wild Horse - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the Wild Horse golf course. Comes with access to pool/spa and community garden.

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
East Davis
3015 Audubon Cir
3015 Audubon Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2854 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with den on Wildhorse Golf Club. Spacious covered patio with pool and views of the golf course. 2800+ sq ft. single level. 3 Car garage. Landscaping and pool service included.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Sundance Lake
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
South Davis
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Central Davis
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Cabrillo
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
16 Units Available
East Davis
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,673
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $750 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
East Davis
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
800 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of your move in costs and ½ off the security deposit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
South Davis
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
South Davis
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
West Davis Manor
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Davis
3321 Biscayne Bay Pl
3321 Biscayne Bay Place, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
905 sqft
3321 Biscayne Bay Pl Available 09/08/20 Home in West Davis - Very clean and well kept two bedroom and one bath home in West Davis. Dual pane windows and lots of natural light.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Davis
5010 Glide Drive 8
5010 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1136 sqft
Unit 8 Available 08/15/20 Remodeled Condo in Safe Neighborhood! - Property Id: 63125 Recently remodeled, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Large 2 car garage. Access to clubhouse and pool included. 3 bus stops at curbside.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Davis
205 Ipanema Pl
205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1376 sqft
205 Ipanema Pl Available 08/05/20 North Davis Home - Back on the market- Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Davis
1924 Imperial
1924 Imperial Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1924 Imperial Available 09/02/20 Two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home - Large 4 bedroom home with 2 1/2 baths. Home backs up to Arroyo Park! Master bedroom and bath downstairs.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Davis
1819 Perennial Ter
1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Cannery neighborhood.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Davis
603 Hermosa Place
603 Hermosa Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
603 Hermosa Place Available 09/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath House in Davis - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with a covered carport has lots of space and character! Spacious kitchen with dining room. A separate inside laundry room with washer and dryer included.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Davis
516 K Street, Apt A
516 K St, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
516 K Street, Apt A Available 09/01/20 Charming Apartment Close to Downtown and UC Davis - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in an excellent location next to downtown and UC Davis campus. Upgraded kitchen in this sparkling 940 Sq Feet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Davis
3313 Monterey Avenue
3313 Monterey Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1036 sqft
3313 Monterey Avenue Available 09/10/20 Lovely Updated Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood - Lovely updated duplex in quiet neighborhood with beautifully landscaped yards.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodland, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

