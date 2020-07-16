Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in Woodland, CA with hardwood floors

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2216 Banks Dr
2216 Banks Drive, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2614 sqft
2216 Banks Dr Available 07/17/20 Fabulous Single Story Spring Lake Home - Be the first one to live in this luxury home . A dream kitchen over looking the huge living room features stylish granite counter tops and lots of cabinets and pantry.
Results within 10 miles of Woodland
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Central Davis
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Cabrillo
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
2 Units Available
Sundance Lake
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
17 Units Available
South Davis
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$575
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
East Davis
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
800 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of your move in costs and ½ off the security deposit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
South Davis
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
West Davis Manor
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Davis
205 Ipanema Pl
205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1376 sqft
205 Ipanema Pl Available 08/05/20 North Davis Home - Back on the market- Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library,

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North Davis
1819 Perennial Ter
1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Cannery neighborhood.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
740 Oak Avenue
740 Oak Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
740 Oak Avenue Available 09/01/20 Beautifully renovated Central Davis executive home, available September 1! - Exquisitely updated home just blocks from UC Davis, available for September move in.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
759 M Street
759 M Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Available 08/31/20 Late August Move-in Rare 4 Bedroom home steps from Downtown Davis with great yard for pets The home has recently been renovated with a new bathroom, wood floors, central heating/air, updated kitchen appliances, a laundry room,

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
4851 Cowell Blvd D
4851 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
933 sqft
Unit D Available 08/01/20 Excellent Upstairs 2bd/1ba Davis Apt - Property Id: 311042 AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 This apartment comes with laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, updated kitchen cabinets, faucets, SS Refrigerator, Stove and

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
5144 Glide Dr
5144 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Remodeled 2br/2b DUPLEX - Property Id: 277000 REMODELED in 2019 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH DUPLEX IN DAVIS, UPGRADED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT, NEW LAMINATE, REFRIGERATE , CLOSE TO COMMUNITY PARK & PIONEER ELEMENTARY

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
1231 F St
1231 F Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Central Davis Duplex close to Parks and Schools - This cute and clean 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Davis walking distance to Rainbow park and Down town.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
1526 Chalupa Place
1526 Chalupa Place, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3984 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming two story Cottage Style home overlooking Lake Alhambra. Custom built by Monely-Cronin in 1997 and showcased in the "Street of Dreams".

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
West Davis
2300 Harding Terrace
2300 Harding Terrace, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1960 sqft
Beautiful Contemporary 4 Bedroom Home - This beautiful home with vaulted ceilings and contemporary lines shows like a model. The welcoming living room is light & bright and features laminate wood floors and accent paint.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Woodland, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

