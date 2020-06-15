23 Bliss Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with Detached Garage - This spacious house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large indoor laundry room, detached garage, and large yard. Available now!



Applications can be submitted online by visiting our website at www.golyonpm.com. Your application will hold your place in line if there are multiple applicants. If you decide not to move forward after viewing the unit, the application fee is refundable. Once an application has been submitted for screening, it is no longer refundable.



To schedule a showing of this unit, please contact our office by email at woodlandpm@golyon.com or by phone at 530-759-7232.



No Pets Allowed



