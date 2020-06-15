All apartments in Woodland
23 Bliss Avenue

Location

23 Bliss Avenue, Woodland, CA 95695

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23 Bliss Avenue · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with Detached Garage - This spacious house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large indoor laundry room, detached garage, and large yard. Available now!

Applications can be submitted online by visiting our website at www.golyonpm.com. Your application will hold your place in line if there are multiple applicants. If you decide not to move forward after viewing the unit, the application fee is refundable. Once an application has been submitted for screening, it is no longer refundable.

To schedule a showing of this unit, please contact our office by email at woodlandpm@golyon.com or by phone at 530-759-7232.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Bliss Avenue have any available units?
23 Bliss Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 23 Bliss Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23 Bliss Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Bliss Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23 Bliss Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodland.
Does 23 Bliss Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23 Bliss Avenue does offer parking.
Does 23 Bliss Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Bliss Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Bliss Avenue have a pool?
No, 23 Bliss Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23 Bliss Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23 Bliss Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Bliss Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Bliss Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Bliss Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Bliss Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
