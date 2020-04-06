All apartments in Winter Gardens
9728 Marilla Dr. #803

9728 Marilla Drive · (619) 464-6444
Location

9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 9728 Marilla Dr. #803 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.

This condo has tile and carpet flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

There is central air conditioning and force heating. This unit has a balcony, washer and dryer in unit. 1-off street parking space available. Complex is gated, has a pool, spa, clubhouse and playground area. The HOA maintains the common area.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Water/Sewer is sub-metered (tenants responsible for repayment of service fees) No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3944079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

