9728 Marilla Dr. #803

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.



This condo has tile and carpet flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.



There is central air conditioning and force heating. This unit has a balcony, washer and dryer in unit. 1-off street parking space available. Complex is gated, has a pool, spa, clubhouse and playground area. The HOA maintains the common area.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Water/Sewer is sub-metered (tenants responsible for repayment of service fees) No Pets and No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



No Pets Allowed



