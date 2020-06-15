11959 Sapota Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lakeside - The townhome is nestled in a small community in Lakeside. Nice covered patio to entertain friends and family. Balcony off the master bedroom with spectacular views. Attached 1 car garage and 1 parking space on the side of the house. Ungraded kitchen, cabinets, and countertops. The unit comes with a refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. The bedrooms have built-in cabinets and ceiling fans. The location of the property could not be more perfect, a quick drive north and you in the wine country of Ramona, quick drive west and you are at the beaches. The townhouse is minutes away from Lindo Lake, the Lakeside Rodeo, Barona Casino, and Lake Jennings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5793633)