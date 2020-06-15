All apartments in Winter Gardens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

11959 Sapota Dr.

11959 Sapota Drive · (619) 425-4295
Location

11959 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11959 Sapota Dr. · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lakeside - The townhome is nestled in a small community in Lakeside. Nice covered patio to entertain friends and family. Balcony off the master bedroom with spectacular views. Attached 1 car garage and 1 parking space on the side of the house. Ungraded kitchen, cabinets, and countertops. The unit comes with a refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. The bedrooms have built-in cabinets and ceiling fans. The location of the property could not be more perfect, a quick drive north and you in the wine country of Ramona, quick drive west and you are at the beaches. The townhouse is minutes away from Lindo Lake, the Lakeside Rodeo, Barona Casino, and Lake Jennings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5793633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11959 Sapota Dr. have any available units?
11959 Sapota Dr. has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11959 Sapota Dr. have?
Some of 11959 Sapota Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11959 Sapota Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11959 Sapota Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11959 Sapota Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 11959 Sapota Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 11959 Sapota Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11959 Sapota Dr. does offer parking.
Does 11959 Sapota Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11959 Sapota Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11959 Sapota Dr. have a pool?
No, 11959 Sapota Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11959 Sapota Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11959 Sapota Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11959 Sapota Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11959 Sapota Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11959 Sapota Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11959 Sapota Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
