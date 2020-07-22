All apartments in Westmont
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1305 W 95th St

1305 West 95th Street · (509) 430-9509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1305 West 95th Street, Westmont, CA 90044
Westmont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1975 · Avail. now

$1,975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Amenities

Newly Renovated 2 br 1 ba apartment in South LA - Property Id: 322962

Available now, this newly upgraded, 728 square foot turnkey 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is waiting for you to move in! The apartment has upgrades everywhere including new floors, quartz kitchen counters and a fully upgraded bathroom. All brand new pipes means no water issues at all. The kitchen has plenty of brand new shaker cabinet space and a stove and refrigerator are included. There is a nice dining space just off the kitchen, leading into the spacious living room. The updated bathroom is in between the two large bedrooms. It is in a great location in a quiet neighborhood close to the 105 and 110 freeways, 1 mile away from Ralphs, as well as 2 miles away from the brand new Sofi Stadium, the new Clippers arena site, and the new development project around it, including Costco and Target. A 600+ credit score with proof of 3x gross monthly income required. First month's rent and deposit due upon agreement. ** COUNTY SECTION 8 VOUCHER ACCEPTED ** - COUNTY SECTION 8 VOUCHER ACCEPTED.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1305-w-95th-st-los-angeles-ca/322962
Property Id 322962

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 W 95th St have any available units?
1305 W 95th St has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1305 W 95th St have?
Some of 1305 W 95th St's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 W 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
1305 W 95th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 W 95th St pet-friendly?
No, 1305 W 95th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 1305 W 95th St offer parking?
No, 1305 W 95th St does not offer parking.
Does 1305 W 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 W 95th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 W 95th St have a pool?
No, 1305 W 95th St does not have a pool.
Does 1305 W 95th St have accessible units?
No, 1305 W 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 W 95th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 W 95th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 W 95th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 W 95th St does not have units with air conditioning.
