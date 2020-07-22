Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Newly Renovated 2 br 1 ba apartment in South LA - Property Id: 322962



Available now, this newly upgraded, 728 square foot turnkey 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is waiting for you to move in! The apartment has upgrades everywhere including new floors, quartz kitchen counters and a fully upgraded bathroom. All brand new pipes means no water issues at all. The kitchen has plenty of brand new shaker cabinet space and a stove and refrigerator are included. There is a nice dining space just off the kitchen, leading into the spacious living room. The updated bathroom is in between the two large bedrooms. It is in a great location in a quiet neighborhood close to the 105 and 110 freeways, 1 mile away from Ralphs, as well as 2 miles away from the brand new Sofi Stadium, the new Clippers arena site, and the new development project around it, including Costco and Target. A 600+ credit score with proof of 3x gross monthly income required. First month's rent and deposit due upon agreement. ** COUNTY SECTION 8 VOUCHER ACCEPTED ** - COUNTY SECTION 8 VOUCHER ACCEPTED.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1305-w-95th-st-los-angeles-ca/322962

Property Id 322962



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5969863)