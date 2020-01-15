1140 West 99th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 - bedroom, 1 bath front unit. New hardwood flooring, New paint, New bathroom, fully renovated unit, New heater, New kitchen countertop, New Blinds, New laundry room, New storage area, Locked entrance to the property. Less than 5 mints drive to 110 and 105 fwy, Close to Lax and Dtla. 2.5 Miles from new Rams Stadium. Walking distance to public transportation, Close to schools, locked and new Laundry room. only 4 units in the property. Back units have access from Century Blvd as well. Need 630+ credit, no evictions, household income 2 times the rent, no pets, county section 8 voucher accepted. Rent $1795.00, Deposit $1795.00. Address : 1140 W. 99th Street Los Angeles 90044. Please call 818-464-5608 for showing and more information.