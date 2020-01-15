All apartments in Westmont
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

1140 West 99th Street

1140 West 99th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1140 West 99th Street, Westmont, CA 90044
Westmont

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 - bedroom, 1 bath front unit. New hardwood flooring, New paint, New bathroom, fully renovated unit, New heater, New kitchen countertop, New Blinds, New laundry room, New storage area, Locked entrance to the property. Less than 5 mints drive to 110 and 105 fwy, Close to Lax and Dtla. 2.5 Miles from new Rams Stadium. Walking distance to public transportation, Close to schools, locked and new Laundry room. only 4 units in the property. Back units have access from Century Blvd as well. Need 630+ credit, no evictions, household income 2 times the rent, no pets, county section 8 voucher accepted. Rent $1795.00, Deposit $1795.00. Address : 1140 W. 99th Street Los Angeles 90044. Please call 818-464-5608 for showing and more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 West 99th Street have any available units?
1140 West 99th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westmont, CA.
Is 1140 West 99th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1140 West 99th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 West 99th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1140 West 99th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 1140 West 99th Street offer parking?
No, 1140 West 99th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1140 West 99th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 West 99th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 West 99th Street have a pool?
No, 1140 West 99th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1140 West 99th Street have accessible units?
No, 1140 West 99th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 West 99th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 West 99th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 West 99th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 West 99th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

