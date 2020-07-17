All apartments in Westmont
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

11236 Haas Ave

11236 Haas Avenue · (323) 337-7901
Location

11236 Haas Avenue, Westmont, CA 90047
Westmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3595 · Avail. now

$3,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - Property Id: 302656

Welcome to this beautiful and completely upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. The property features have been upgraded and boasts beautiful new flooring, paint and crown moulding. The home has a great floor plan, formal dining room, large kitchen, spacious pantry, all new stainless steal appliances, in door laundry with washer & dryer included. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Central A/C & heating. New ceiling fans throughout. Ample storage. Detached 2 car garage. Nice driveway to park plenty of cars. Nice size backyard for entertaining. Ring camera for added security. Commuters can enjoy close proximity to all freeways, Public Transportation, Space X, Hawthorne Airport, Lowe's, 24 Hour Fitness, LA Southwest College, and various Restaurants. This home is within minutes from LAX, The Forum, Rams Stadium and the Beach. This is a Pride of Ownership neighborhood. ALL PROPERTY VIEWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11236-haas-ave-los-angeles-ca/302656
Property Id 302656

(RLNE5969586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11236 Haas Ave have any available units?
11236 Haas Ave has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11236 Haas Ave have?
Some of 11236 Haas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11236 Haas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11236 Haas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11236 Haas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11236 Haas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11236 Haas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11236 Haas Ave offers parking.
Does 11236 Haas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11236 Haas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11236 Haas Ave have a pool?
No, 11236 Haas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11236 Haas Ave have accessible units?
No, 11236 Haas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11236 Haas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11236 Haas Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11236 Haas Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11236 Haas Ave has units with air conditioning.
