11236 Haas Ave

Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - Property Id: 302656



Welcome to this beautiful and completely upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. The property features have been upgraded and boasts beautiful new flooring, paint and crown moulding. The home has a great floor plan, formal dining room, large kitchen, spacious pantry, all new stainless steal appliances, in door laundry with washer & dryer included. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Central A/C & heating. New ceiling fans throughout. Ample storage. Detached 2 car garage. Nice driveway to park plenty of cars. Nice size backyard for entertaining. Ring camera for added security. Commuters can enjoy close proximity to all freeways, Public Transportation, Space X, Hawthorne Airport, Lowe's, 24 Hour Fitness, LA Southwest College, and various Restaurants. This home is within minutes from LAX, The Forum, Rams Stadium and the Beach. This is a Pride of Ownership neighborhood. ALL PROPERTY VIEWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance.

