All apartments in West Whittier-Los Nietos
Find more places like 7823 Blackford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
/
7823 Blackford Avenue
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

7823 Blackford Avenue

7823 Blackford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7823 Blackford Avenue, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA 90606
West Whittier-Los Nietos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
all utils included
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Owners live on site in theBack Pool house. You Rent main Front House. Walking distance from Historic Uptown Whittier. All utilities included. 10 Foot pool. No Pets. 2 bed 1 bath 2Car garage. Must earn atleast 2.5 the rent. Washer and Dryer on site. Unfurnished inside No Stove or Fridge.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/whittier-ca?lid=13045276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5535325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7823 Blackford Avenue have any available units?
7823 Blackford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA.
What amenities does 7823 Blackford Avenue have?
Some of 7823 Blackford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7823 Blackford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7823 Blackford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 Blackford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7823 Blackford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Whittier-Los Nietos.
Does 7823 Blackford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7823 Blackford Avenue offers parking.
Does 7823 Blackford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7823 Blackford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 Blackford Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7823 Blackford Avenue has a pool.
Does 7823 Blackford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7823 Blackford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7823 Blackford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7823 Blackford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7823 Blackford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7823 Blackford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Whittier-Los Nietos 1 BedroomsWest Whittier-Los Nietos 2 Bedrooms
West Whittier-Los Nietos Accessible ApartmentsWest Whittier-Los Nietos Dog Friendly Apartments
West Whittier-Los Nietos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CA
Stanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles