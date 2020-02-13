7823 Blackford Avenue, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA 90606 West Whittier-Los Nietos
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
all utils included
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Owners live on site in theBack Pool house. You Rent main Front House. Walking distance from Historic Uptown Whittier. All utilities included. 10 Foot pool. No Pets. 2 bed 1 bath 2Car garage. Must earn atleast 2.5 the rent. Washer and Dryer on site. Unfurnished inside No Stove or Fridge.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
