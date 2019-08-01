All apartments in West Rancho Dominguez
15424 S. Visalia Ave.

15424 South Visalia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15424 South Visalia Avenue, West Rancho Dominguez, CA 90220
West Compton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5060723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15424 S. Visalia Ave. have any available units?
15424 S. Visalia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Rancho Dominguez, CA.
Is 15424 S. Visalia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
15424 S. Visalia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15424 S. Visalia Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 15424 S. Visalia Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Rancho Dominguez.
Does 15424 S. Visalia Ave. offer parking?
No, 15424 S. Visalia Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 15424 S. Visalia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15424 S. Visalia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15424 S. Visalia Ave. have a pool?
No, 15424 S. Visalia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 15424 S. Visalia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 15424 S. Visalia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 15424 S. Visalia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15424 S. Visalia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15424 S. Visalia Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15424 S. Visalia Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
