15402 South Tarrant Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Completely renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bath with attached car garage. The kitchen will come with appliances.Tenant is responsible for all utilities, owner is responsible for landscaping. Comes fitted with new smart home key-less system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property.

