Home
/
West Rancho Dominguez, CA
/
15402 South Tarrant Avenue
Last updated June 22 2019 at 5:07 PM

15402 South Tarrant Avenue

15402 South Tarrant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15402 South Tarrant Avenue, West Rancho Dominguez, CA 90220
West Compton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Completely renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bath with attached car garage. The kitchen will come with appliances.Tenant is responsible for all utilities, owner is responsible for landscaping. Comes fitted with new smart home key-less system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property.
Completely renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bath with attached car garage. The kitchen will come with appliances.Tenant is responsible for all utilities, owner is responsible for landscaping. Comes fitted with new smart home key-less system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15402 South Tarrant Avenue have any available units?
15402 South Tarrant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Rancho Dominguez, CA.
What amenities does 15402 South Tarrant Avenue have?
Some of 15402 South Tarrant Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15402 South Tarrant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15402 South Tarrant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15402 South Tarrant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15402 South Tarrant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15402 South Tarrant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15402 South Tarrant Avenue offers parking.
Does 15402 South Tarrant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15402 South Tarrant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15402 South Tarrant Avenue have a pool?
No, 15402 South Tarrant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15402 South Tarrant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15402 South Tarrant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15402 South Tarrant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15402 South Tarrant Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15402 South Tarrant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15402 South Tarrant Avenue has units with air conditioning.
