17018 East Benwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This charming home has been thoughtfully maintained and ready to move in! Its luscious landscaped front yard invites you into a bright living room. The open living space is connected to the dining area, updated galley kitchen with granite counter tops and newer cabinets, and also directly accessible to the outdoor patio and backyard. It is perfect for entertaining and large gatherings with its very large private backyard. There are three spacious bedrooms with large closets, and an updated fullrestroom. There is a very long driveway leading to the detached two car garage for multiple cars. The washer dryer is covered and conveniently located behind the home in a second patio area. There is a newer wall furnace and multiple window air conditioning units for comfort. This home is located nearby shops, parks, and freeways.

