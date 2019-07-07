All apartments in Vincent
17018 East Benwood Street
Last updated July 7 2019 at 4:14 PM

17018 East Benwood Street

17018 East Benwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

17018 East Benwood Street, Vincent, CA 91722
Covina-Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This charming home has been thoughtfully maintained and ready to move in! Its luscious landscaped front yard invites you into a bright living room. The open living space is connected to the dining area, updated galley kitchen with granite counter tops and newer cabinets, and also directly accessible to the outdoor patio and backyard. It is perfect for entertaining and large gatherings with its very large private backyard. There are three spacious bedrooms with large closets, and an updated fullrestroom. There is a very long driveway leading to the detached two car garage for multiple cars. The washer dryer is covered and conveniently located behind the home in a second patio area. There is a newer wall furnace and multiple window air conditioning units for comfort. This home is located nearby shops, parks, and freeways.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17018 East Benwood Street have any available units?
17018 East Benwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vincent, CA.
What amenities does 17018 East Benwood Street have?
Some of 17018 East Benwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17018 East Benwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
17018 East Benwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17018 East Benwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17018 East Benwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 17018 East Benwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 17018 East Benwood Street offers parking.
Does 17018 East Benwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17018 East Benwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17018 East Benwood Street have a pool?
No, 17018 East Benwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 17018 East Benwood Street have accessible units?
No, 17018 East Benwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17018 East Benwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17018 East Benwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17018 East Benwood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17018 East Benwood Street has units with air conditioning.
