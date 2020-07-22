15 Apartments for rent in Valle Vista, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
44728 Woodrow Way
44728 Woodrow Way, Valle Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord is busy cleaning, painting, repairing and replacing the details on this home, ETA Nov 1st. Located in the deep end of a cul-de-sac giving it an over-sized yard with RV parking and a large storage shed.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
25139 Sansome St.
25139 Sansome Street, Valle Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
A nice 3 bedrooms 2 baths house with 2 car garage.Fireplace in living room. Large backyard with full covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Valle Vista

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
41693 Royal Palm Drive
41693 Royal Palm Drive, East Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled house for you! New heating and air conditioning, new floors, new kitchen with new cabinets and countertop. New stainless stove and new dishwasher. New sinks and garbage disposals. New windows and sliding patio doors.
Results within 5 miles of Valle Vista

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Rose Ranch
1910 Mann Court
1910 Mann Court, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
3274 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 3274 sq ft.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1440 Calhoun CT #C
1440 Calhoun Court, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Quite two bedroom unit in a fourplex community with a one car garage, laundry facilities. This unit has updated features such as flooring, light fixtures, ceiling fans, blinds, and more.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Susan Lane
100 Susan Lane, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath 55+ home in Hemet. This home features new carpet and fresh paint. The Living room opens to the dining room with a ceiling fan. Indoor Laundry room with utility sink and lots of shelves for storage. New Aluminum garage door.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Soboba
862 Verona Avenue
862 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1347 sqft
Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
De Anza
427 Reposo St
427 Reposo Street, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1028 sqft
Drive by today! - Spacious 2 bedrooms + 2 baths! Bedrooms are located away from each other for privacy. Full paint throughout. Tons of kitchen cabinet space + a bar for a breakfast delight.
Results within 10 miles of Valle Vista

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1599 Whiterock Lane
1599 Whiterock Lane, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1782 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House. Available now. - 1599 Whiterock Ln., Hemet, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit. Approx. 1780 Sq. Ft. One-year lease. Tenant pays ALL utilties.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1157 Broadway Lane
1157 Broadway Lane, Hemet, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1391 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in Hemet. Coming soon. - 1157 Broadway Ln., Hemet. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,750/Month, $1,750/Deposit, One-year lease agreement. Approx. 1,390 Sq. Ft.

1 of 85

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1355 Via La Presa
1355 Via La Presa, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1513 sqft
55+ Nice home. 2 bedroom, 2 bath , 2 car garage 1513 Sqft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3131 Mill Ridge Drive
3131 Mill Ridge Drive, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1888 sqft
Beautiful home located in a gated community. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1888 SqFt., 2 Car garage, large family room with a fireplace, large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and a large master suite with walk-in closets.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1963 Nuevo Street
1963 Nuevo Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
827 sqft
Wonderful senior 55+ Home located in Valle Hermosa! This home features an open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with direct garage access and the kitchen eating area right off the living room! 2 nice size bedroom and one full bathroom! There
City Guide for Valle Vista, CA

Valle Vista was originally named Florida, California when it was formed in the late 19th century; when the government would not allow a post office with the confusing name, it was changed to Valle Vista.

Valle Vista is located in southern California and is part of the Inland Empire area east of Los Angeles. It is in Riverside County and parts of Valle Vista are considered to belong to unincorporated areas of Hemet and San Jacinto. The Valle Vista area is growing, with a population of around 11,000 as of the 2010 census, compared to around 8,300 in 2000. The valley is located near the San Jacinto Mountains and is blessed with mild southern California weather characterized by hot summers and warm and wet winters. Rental prices in Valle Vista are generally much lower than the average neighborhood in California, drawing people from the pricier areas along the Pacific Coast. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Valle Vista, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Valle Vista apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

