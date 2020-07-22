15 Apartments for rent in Valle Vista, CA with parking
Valle Vista was originally named Florida, California when it was formed in the late 19th century; when the government would not allow a post office with the confusing name, it was changed to Valle Vista.
Valle Vista is located in southern California and is part of the Inland Empire area east of Los Angeles. It is in Riverside County and parts of Valle Vista are considered to belong to unincorporated areas of Hemet and San Jacinto. The Valle Vista area is growing, with a population of around 11,000 as of the 2010 census, compared to around 8,300 in 2000. The valley is located near the San Jacinto Mountains and is blessed with mild southern California weather characterized by hot summers and warm and wet winters. Rental prices in Valle Vista are generally much lower than the average neighborhood in California, drawing people from the pricier areas along the Pacific Coast. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Valle Vista apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.