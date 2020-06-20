90 Lyford Dr. #7

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport elevator gym parking pool

Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo. Take in the magnificent, magical views of the S.F. City waterfront, Sausalito harbor and surrounding hills. The Open floorpan w/vinyl wood flooring throughout, has cathedral ceilings, Liv/dining combo. Liv rm enjoys a gas fireplace to cozy up to on the chilly evenings. A slider off the dining area takes you to the outer view deck. The chefs kitchen boasts SS appliances, large eat at island. On this level is a bedroom/office and 1/2 bath. Downstairs you'll find the W/D conveniently located in a closet between the Master bd rm w/ensuite bath and guest bedroom. Full guest bath. Comm Pool, gym, 1 covered carport and one uncovered space. Close to downtown, shopping, eateries, Ferry, transportation and walkable to Reed School! VIDEO and professional photos TO COME!



PET POLICY: May be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.) Owner may consider a dog but requests no cats.



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



CURRENT COVID-19 + MARIN SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE:

The agents at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via Facetime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties.



If you have any questions about this property, please contact Dee Marotta at 415-686-3410.



In the meantime, here is a video walk through of this awesome property: https://youtu.be/Q-yuZvdSGK8



-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.



Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .



Thanks for being a savvy consumer!



www.FoundationHomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5805757)