Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

90 Lyford Dr. #7

90 Lyford Dr · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA 94920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 90 Lyford Dr. #7 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1752 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo. Take in the magnificent, magical views of the S.F. City waterfront, Sausalito harbor and surrounding hills. The Open floorpan w/vinyl wood flooring throughout, has cathedral ceilings, Liv/dining combo. Liv rm enjoys a gas fireplace to cozy up to on the chilly evenings. A slider off the dining area takes you to the outer view deck. The chefs kitchen boasts SS appliances, large eat at island. On this level is a bedroom/office and 1/2 bath. Downstairs you'll find the W/D conveniently located in a closet between the Master bd rm w/ensuite bath and guest bedroom. Full guest bath. Comm Pool, gym, 1 covered carport and one uncovered space. Close to downtown, shopping, eateries, Ferry, transportation and walkable to Reed School! VIDEO and professional photos TO COME!

PET POLICY: May be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.) Owner may consider a dog but requests no cats.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

CURRENT COVID-19 + MARIN SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE:
The agents at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via Facetime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties.

If you have any questions about this property, please contact Dee Marotta at 415-686-3410.

In the meantime, here is a video walk through of this awesome property: https://youtu.be/Q-yuZvdSGK8

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer!

www.FoundationHomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Lyford Dr. #7 have any available units?
90 Lyford Dr. #7 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Lyford Dr. #7 have?
Some of 90 Lyford Dr. #7's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Lyford Dr. #7 currently offering any rent specials?
90 Lyford Dr. #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Lyford Dr. #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Lyford Dr. #7 is pet friendly.
Does 90 Lyford Dr. #7 offer parking?
Yes, 90 Lyford Dr. #7 does offer parking.
Does 90 Lyford Dr. #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Lyford Dr. #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Lyford Dr. #7 have a pool?
Yes, 90 Lyford Dr. #7 has a pool.
Does 90 Lyford Dr. #7 have accessible units?
No, 90 Lyford Dr. #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Lyford Dr. #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Lyford Dr. #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Lyford Dr. #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Lyford Dr. #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
