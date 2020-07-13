Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Thousand Palms, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thousand Palms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
31842 Robert Road
31842 Robert Road, Thousand Palms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1492 sqft
Four bedroom Thousand Palms home with a covered patio! This home features a desirable layout of 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept with large kitchen featuring a stainless steel refrigerator, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpet and tile flooring, 2 car
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Palms
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
225 Paseo Gregario
225 Paseo Gregario, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1270 sqft
This Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in The Spanish Walk community is the perfect place to call home! This end-unit condo features include tile flooring throughout common areas, great room, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Country Club
38645 Dahlia Way
38645 Dahila Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1549 sqft
Available for summer months for $2,500/mo. Adorable condo with absolutely gorgeous views! Available for monthly or seasonal. Very cute, clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath condo in the popular Palm Valley Country Club.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palm Desert Resort
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Available 2021 SEASON. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
38940 Tandika Trails Trail
38940 Tandika Trail North, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2520 sqft
Beautiful Palm Springs feel home that surrounds the pool. Perfect for high-end or two families. Gorgeous setting for gatherings and parties.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37358 Westridge Avenue
37358 Westridge Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Leased Jan-Mar 2020, Nov-Dec 2020, and Jan-Apr 2021. Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey-furnished Gorham model on a corner lot. Enter through a beautiful leaded-glass front door. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. 1187sf.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Country Club
76235 Poppy Lane
76235 Poppy Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1330 sqft
Leased from June 1 2019 - March 31 2020. Call for Rates! Fabulous Palm Valley Country Club GOLF COURSE Condo, available Turnkey Furnished. Call Listing Office for showing arrangements and availability.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
648 Red Arrow Trail
648 Red Arrow Trail, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1706 sqft
Rare 2 master bedroom suites with 2 private baths with stainless kitchen appliances. Great location across from a community pool and spa. Enjoy sun in large completely private enclosed south facing patio adjacent to the detached 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1576 sqft
Fabulous Fostoria home overlooking the green belt for Long Term Lease offered Furnished in Sun City Palm Desert, 55+ senior community. Bright, open and airy floor plan with private courtyard. Greatroom with cozy fireplace that opens up to the den.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78335 Sterling Lane
78335 Sterling Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
2032 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease. Dynamic St.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78328 Desert Willow Drive
78328 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1548 sqft
Leased Jan1-Mar 31, 2021. Sun City Palm Desert Opal model available Oct-Dec 2020..

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78281 Desert Willow Drive
78281 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Available 2020/2021 season. Great Gorham model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and south facing backyard. Tile floors throughout. Brand new furniture and appointments to make your stay super comfortable.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78312 Vinewood Drive
78312 Vinewood Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1213 sqft
Seasonal rental. Leased for Jan.1, 2021 thru March 31, 2021. Great room Lanai home with tile flooring through out the home. Plantation shutters, four ceiling fans. The great room has views of the north facing back yard with extended patio.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78448 Desert Willow Drive
78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Beautiful Sun City Vacation Rental! - Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term. The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950. Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
35897 Bramblewood Avenue
35897 Bramblewood Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1865 sqft
Great room Montego floor plan home with spool in back yard and expanded patio area with alumawood awning plus artificial turf. Enter the very private back yard through French Doors from the dining area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
38575 Orangecrest Road
38575 Orangecrest Road, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1790 sqft
This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home in the prestigious Sun City Community is available for move-in tomorrow. This home has been fully renovated with new Granite throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Country Club
38533 Nasturtium Way
38533 Nasturtium Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1555 sqft
For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Desert Falls
514 Desert Falls Drive
514 Desert Falls Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1814 sqft
Beautiful, Bright & Pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath upper level condo in the heart of Palm Desert in beautiful Desert Falls CC! Come stay for your next winter vacation or up to an annual lease.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78621 Autumn Lane
78621 Autumn Lane, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2282 sqft
Sun City the Fun City for Seniors!! This Solitaire model is well located and has the extra den adjacent to the master. 2282 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, located just around the corner from the Mountain View Clubhouse and the tennis courts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Thousand Palms, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thousand Palms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

