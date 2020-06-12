112 Apartments for rent in Thousand Palms, CA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
73905 Elizabeth Dr
73905 Elizabeth Drive, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
55+ Community of Tri Palms Estates. Manufactured home that contains 1,440 sq ft and was built in 1984. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Patio for entertaining. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30680 Robert Road
30680 Robert Road, Thousand Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1619 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Thousand Palms Home - **Coming Soon** Very nice Thousand Palms home with a beautiful spacious back yard! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept, large kitchen, washer and dryer, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpet, 3 car garage, small dogs
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Palms

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38533 Nasturtium Way
38533 Nasturtium Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1555 sqft
For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37550 Eveningside Road
37550 Eveningside Road, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1304 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Waterford. Located a short walk to the Mountain View Clubhouse this home has an east facing rear yard with an extended salt finished patio and lush desert landscaping.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78715 Yellen Drive
78715 Yellen Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - A 55+ Community -EXPANDED Popular Morocco (2 SUITES+DEN+ 2.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78448 Desert Willow Drive
78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term.The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950.Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38645 Dahlia Way
38645 Dahila Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1549 sqft
Available for summer months for $2,500/mo. Adorable condo with absolutely gorgeous views! Available for monthly or seasonal. Very cute, clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath condo in the popular Palm Valley Country Club.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
41368 Woodhaven Drive
41368 Woodhaven Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1808 sqft
Seasonal rate. Wonderful condo in desirable Woodhaven Country Club, close to Tennis Gardens, shopping and freeway. Delightful 2 bedrooms plus den and 3 baths. Bedroom on the first floor has queen bed, tv and private full bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Desert Falls
1 Unit Available
514 Desert Falls Drive
514 Desert Falls Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1814 sqft
Beautiful, Bright & Pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath upper level condo in the heart of Palm Desert in beautiful Desert Falls CC! Come stay for your next winter vacation or up to an annual lease.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78578 Rockwell Circle
78578 Rockwell Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1110 sqft
Located across from an open greenbelt, this charming and updated move in ready Pasadena model is model perfect.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
38324 Sunny Days Drive
38324 Sunny Days Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1527 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Adorable remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home with DEN and with lovely lake view! Porcelain ''wood like'' tile throughout except for bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
39674 Kent Drive
39674 Kent Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1160 sqft
55+ Sun City Palm Desert available June 1, 2020 thru December 30, 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palm Desert Resort
1 Unit Available
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Seeking 3-6 mo tenant. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37358 Westridge Avenue
37358 Westridge Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1187 sqft
Leased Jan-Mar 2020, Nov-Dec 2020, and Jan-Apr 2021. Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey-furnished Gorham model on a corner lot. Enter through a beautiful leaded-glass front door. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. 1187sf.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
38940 Tandika Trails Trail
38940 Tandika Trail North, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2520 sqft
Beautiful Palm Springs feel home that surrounds the pool. Perfect for high-end or two families. Gorgeous setting for gatherings and parties.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78335 Sterling Lane
78335 Sterling Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
2032 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease. Dynamic St.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78312 Vinewood Drive
78312 Vinewood Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1213 sqft
Seasonal rental. Leased for Jan.1, 2021 thru March 31, 2021. Great room Lanai home with tile flooring through out the home. Plantation shutters, four ceiling fans. The great room has views of the north facing back yard with extended patio.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
76235 Poppy Lane
76235 Poppy Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1330 sqft
Leased from June 1 2019 - March 31 2020. Call for Rates! Fabulous Palm Valley Country Club GOLF COURSE Condo, available Turnkey Furnished. Call Listing Office for showing arrangements and availability.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78281 Desert Willow Drive
78281 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Available 2020/2021 season. Great Gorham model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and south facing backyard. Tile floors throughout. Brand new furniture and appointments to make your stay super comfortable.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
648 Red Arrow Trail
648 Red Arrow Trail, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1706 sqft
Available April 11 as a turnkey furnished long term 12 month lease for $2600 a month. Rare 2 master bedroom suites with 2 private baths with stainless kitchen appliances. Great location across from a community pool and spa.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Thousand Palms, CA

Thousand Palms apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

