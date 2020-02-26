All apartments in Temple City
Last updated February 26 2020 at 4:13 AM

8611 E Hermosa Drive

8611 Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8611 Hermosa Drive, Temple City, CA 91775
Temple City

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite custom built home with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Temple City schools! Large kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room, family room, and bright living room with high ceilings. 3 bedroom suites upstairs including master suite with dual sinks, jacuzzi tub, shower, and walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms downstairs share Jack and Jill bathroom. New waterproof luxury vinyl flooring on first level, new water heater. Large backyard with fruit trees. Central A/C and 3 car attached garage. Gated driveway. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8611 E Hermosa Drive have any available units?
8611 E Hermosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
Is 8611 E Hermosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8611 E Hermosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8611 E Hermosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8611 E Hermosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 8611 E Hermosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8611 E Hermosa Drive offers parking.
Does 8611 E Hermosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8611 E Hermosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8611 E Hermosa Drive have a pool?
No, 8611 E Hermosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8611 E Hermosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 8611 E Hermosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8611 E Hermosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8611 E Hermosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8611 E Hermosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8611 E Hermosa Drive has units with air conditioning.

