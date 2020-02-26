8611 E Hermosa Drive

Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning

Exquisite custom built home with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Temple City schools! Large kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room, family room, and bright living room with high ceilings. 3 bedroom suites upstairs including master suite with dual sinks, jacuzzi tub, shower, and walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms downstairs share Jack and Jill bathroom. New waterproof luxury vinyl flooring on first level, new water heater. Large backyard with fruit trees. Central A/C and 3 car attached garage. Gated driveway. No pets please.