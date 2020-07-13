94 Apartments for rent in Temescal Valley, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temescal Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Horsethief Canyon Ranch
27503 Acorn Dr.
27503 Acorn Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Horsethief Canyon Ranch
27328 Mystical Springs Drive
27328 Mystical Springs Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1312 sqft
Recently renovated and move-in ready, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the exclusive Horsethief Canyon neighborhood of Corona. Features an open concept floor plan and a spacious, landscaped backyard with a covered patio.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
7772 Sanctuary Drive
7772 Sanctuary Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4142 sqft
PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975. Luxury Estate in 24 hr. Guard Gated "Retreat" Community. Surrounded by Cleveland National Forest.
Results within 1 mile of Temescal Valley
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
2 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Glen
4165 Powell Way #102
4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2228 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
7398 Sanctuary Drive
7398 Sanctuary Drive, Riverside County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
4248 sqft
Turnkey Beautiful and Spacious Exclusive Estate Property located in Castellina @ THE RETREAT with front and back gorgeous views. Master retreat with a private balcony to enjoy the breathtaking views of Corona. 1 Bedroom with full bath downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Temescal Valley
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Glen
7291 Liberty Ave
7291 Liberty Avenue, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2064 sqft
7291 LIBERTY AVENUE, CORONA 92881 - (4 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely home sits on a large lot with magnificent landscaping. The home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,064 sq.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lake View District
29344 Gateway
29344 Gateway Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1549 sqft
29344 Gateway Available 08/17/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake View District
16450 Pinyon
16450 Pinyon Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3788 Camino Anguilla
3788 Camino Anguilla, Home Gardens, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
2 bedroom with an office 2 1/2 bath town house in the beautiful Four Seasons located near Magnolia & Mc Kinley. 2 car attached garage for easy access into the home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lake View District
16527 Badalona Street
16527 Badalona Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1520 sqft
Single Story home located in the Viscaya gated Community. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan with an island in the kitchen that overlooks the living room. Living room has a cozy fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Chase Ranch
1505 Sunshine Circle
1505 Sunshine Circle, Corona, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3735 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Chase Ranch area of South Corona...Close to Schools, shopping Centers....Cul De Sac, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4 car garage....One bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs......

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Glen
20315 Winton Street
20315 Winton Street, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2314 sqft
20315 Winton Street Available 08/31/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3827 Grant St
3827 Grant St, Home Gardens, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,690
1803 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly built home in New Gated Community! - Property Id: 259389 Why Rent an old, outdated home when you can live in luxurious NEWLY CONSTRUCTED GATED COMMUNITY W/ POOL and BBQ!! EVERY THING IS NEW!! This beautiful 3 Story,

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3741 Harvill Lane
3741 Harvill Lane, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
3741 Harvill Lane #4. Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath top unit apartment. Offers a large on-site laundry facility, and central air conditioning and heating. Fresh paint. New laminate hardwood flooring. 1 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Temescal Valley
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,726
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
East Lake District
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
La Sierra
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
884 sqft
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Temescal Valley, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temescal Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

