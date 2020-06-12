/
3 bedroom apartments
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Suisun City, CA
1616 Pensacola Lane
1616 Pensacola Lane, Suisun City, CA
Beautiful Home! 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath! - This enchanting home has an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen has abundant amount of cabinetry & open to the family room with a fireplace. Beautiful scrolling staircase.
1205 Pintail Drive
1205 Pintail Drive, Suisun City, CA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
441 Maloney Ct.
441 Maloney Court, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1900 sqft
441 Maloney Ct. -VIRTUAL TOUR Available (CLICK HERE TO FIND LINK) - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home. Lawn service twice a month. Click Link for a Virtual Tour! https://my.matterport.
702 Woodlark Dr.
702 Woodlark Drive, Suisun City, CA
4 Bedroom Home, Conveniently Located & Freshly Painted! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located with easy access to freeway as well as shopping, schools, and parks. Very large rear yard, 2 car garage.
513 Marina Boulevard
513 Marina Boulevard, Suisun City, CA
Beautiful Spacious Home in Suisun City Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,400 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
208 California Street
208 California Street, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1251 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Suisun City
37 Villa Ct.
37 Villa Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
37 Villa Ct. - Tabor Oaks- Open floor plan with over sized patio area. Easy access to TAFB & freeway. Section 8 OK. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
1910 Grande Circle #120
1910 Grande Circle, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse Style Condo - AVAILABLE NOW !!! - 3 Bedroom 1.
1548 James Street
1548 James Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1094 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available soon! Completely refinished from ceilings to floors - all new paint, appliances, flooring and so much more! Large, fenced in back yard - near TAFB and schools -SORRY, NO PETS Visit our website to view and
2007 Sousa Court
2007 Sousa Court, Fairfield, CA
Newly renovated 4 bed 2 bath home in Fairfield. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2.
1230 E. Tennessee St
1230 East Tennessee Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1261 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 bath Home! Available Now! - This is a Single-Family Home located at 1230 E. Tennessee St., Fairfield. This home has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,261 square feet. The property was built in 1958.
1202 Quail Drive
1202 Quail Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1438 sqft
Charming Fairfield Home on Corner Lot Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,438 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Suisun City
2006 Nottingham Drive
2006 Nottingham Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
840 Turquoise Street
840 Turquoise Street, Vacaville, CA
Rent a great 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Vacaville near Cambridge Elementary! - This is great home in a family friendly neighborhood.
1008 Evergreen Ct.
1008 Evergreen Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Laurel Creek - Nearby Park & School. Close to Travis AFB. Tenant pays Water, Garbage & PG&E. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
2941 Quail Hollow Circle
2941 Quail Hollow Drive, Fairfield, CA
2941 Quail Hollow Circle, Fairfield, CA - This Beautiful Home offers, 5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Living room, Family Room w/fireplace, large Kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, microwave, DW, trash compactor, tile kitchen counters, indoor
3405 Norwalk Place
3405 Norwalk Place, Fairfield, CA
3405 Norwalk Place Available 06/16/20 Single Story West side home - Single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, tile and wood laminate flooring thru-out.
635 Asbury Lane
635 Asbury Lane, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1404 sqft
635 ASBURY LANE, FAIRFIELD - Lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single story located near Fairfield High School. Open floor plan with approx. 1,404 sq. ft. New carpeting. New interior paint. Open living room with fireplace.
2647 Burrell Dr
2647 Burrell Drive, Fairfield, CA
Very nice partially remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Laurel Creek area of Fairfield. This HOME is not available to show until 04/01/2020
700 Danehurst
700 Danehurst Court, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1249 sqft
Great Foxboro Home - Applicants please visit our website and fill out an application prior to calling and scheduling a showing.
1217 Vienna Ct
1217 Vienna Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1217 Vienna Ct in Fairfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
2748 Toland Dr.
2748 Toland Drive, Fairfield, CA
Westside - Nice front porch, lots of storage, rv parking on both sides. Large living room and dining room, and family room. Storage shed in backyard. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE.
404 Lily Street
404 Lily Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1337 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,337 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Suisun City
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
