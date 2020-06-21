All apartments in Suisun City
1616 Pensacola Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1616 Pensacola Lane

1616 Pensacola Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Pensacola Lane, Suisun City, CA 94585

Amenities

on-site laundry
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Beautiful Home! 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath! - This enchanting home has an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen has abundant amount of cabinetry & open to the family room with a fireplace. Beautiful scrolling staircase. The upstairs has a built in hall desk area and laundry room . There is a spacious master bedroom with master bath that has dual sinks, HUGE closet, built in vanity, spa tub, and shower.. This is move in ready!

Available: Now!

CONTACT DELTA REALTY GROUP 707-425-3263 to schedule an appointment to see this property or if you have any questions.

****Deposit is based on approved credit and or rental history****Price and availability are subject to change with little or no notice****

(RLNE5845634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Pensacola Lane have any available units?
1616 Pensacola Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suisun City, CA.
Is 1616 Pensacola Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Pensacola Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Pensacola Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Pensacola Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suisun City.
Does 1616 Pensacola Lane offer parking?
No, 1616 Pensacola Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Pensacola Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Pensacola Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Pensacola Lane have a pool?
No, 1616 Pensacola Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Pensacola Lane have accessible units?
No, 1616 Pensacola Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Pensacola Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Pensacola Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Pensacola Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Pensacola Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
