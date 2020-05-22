Amenities
Tamal Vista Apartments - Property Id: 96184
Beautiful, spacious apartment (approx 1100 sq ft) with private patio. Quiet, well-appointed complex with covered parking and swimming pool. Terrific location--5 minutes to the Golden Gate Bridge, 10 min to the Ferry, and two blocks to Strawberry Shopping Center.
We have a "no pets" policy
Water & garbage included
Tamal Vista Apartments 16 S. Knoll Rd. #101
Mill Valley, CA 94941
Please call Jessica to make an appointment at (415) 747-2030
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96184
