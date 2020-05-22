All apartments in Strawberry
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

16 S Knoll Rd 101

16 South Knoll Road · (415) 747-2030
Location

16 South Knoll Road, Strawberry, CA 94941
Strawberry

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Tamal Vista Apartments - Property Id: 96184

Beautiful, spacious apartment (approx 1100 sq ft) with private patio. Quiet, well-appointed complex with covered parking and swimming pool. Terrific location--5 minutes to the Golden Gate Bridge, 10 min to the Ferry, and two blocks to Strawberry Shopping Center.
We have a "no pets" policy
Water & garbage included
Tamal Vista Apartments 16 S. Knoll Rd. #101
Mill Valley, CA 94941
Please call Jessica to make an appointment at (415) 747-2030
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96184
Property Id 96184

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 S Knoll Rd 101 have any available units?
16 S Knoll Rd 101 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 S Knoll Rd 101 have?
Some of 16 S Knoll Rd 101's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 S Knoll Rd 101 currently offering any rent specials?
16 S Knoll Rd 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 S Knoll Rd 101 pet-friendly?
No, 16 S Knoll Rd 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Strawberry.
Does 16 S Knoll Rd 101 offer parking?
Yes, 16 S Knoll Rd 101 does offer parking.
Does 16 S Knoll Rd 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 S Knoll Rd 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 S Knoll Rd 101 have a pool?
Yes, 16 S Knoll Rd 101 has a pool.
Does 16 S Knoll Rd 101 have accessible units?
No, 16 S Knoll Rd 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 16 S Knoll Rd 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 S Knoll Rd 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 S Knoll Rd 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 S Knoll Rd 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
