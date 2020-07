Amenities

garage range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities parking garage

Single story family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths nested in South San Gabriel. Property located at a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to the 60 freeway and close to the Montebello Town Center, Costco, shops and restaurants. Open floor plan, bright and airy, 2-car attached garage with direct access to the premises. Owner will install a new counter top stove and hood. Property will be cleaned before new tenants move in. Square footage is not typed, tenants to verify.