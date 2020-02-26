All apartments in South Monrovia Island
434 Hurstview Avenue
434 Hurstview Avenue

434 Hurstview Avenue · No Longer Available
434 Hurstview Avenue, South Monrovia Island, CA 91016
Duarte

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled back home situated in a great Monrovia neighborhood. This single story two bedroom two bath home welcomes you with a double door entry into a room with soaring high ceilings, recessed lighting and windows framing the lush greenery of the backyard. Spend countless hours of cooking meals in the spacious kitchen with granite countertops and wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. This extensively remodeled home offers plenty of privacy with an abundance of natural light through the flowing living and dining rooms. Relax or entertain your guests in the well maintained backyard with luscious landscape and fruit trees. Also featuring new paint throughout, central A/C, laundry hook ups, and two parking spots. With amazing mountain views, easy access to freeways and to Old Town Monrovia this home is a gem to live in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Hurstview Avenue have any available units?
434 Hurstview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Monrovia Island, CA.
What amenities does 434 Hurstview Avenue have?
Some of 434 Hurstview Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Hurstview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
434 Hurstview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Hurstview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 434 Hurstview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Monrovia Island.
Does 434 Hurstview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 434 Hurstview Avenue offers parking.
Does 434 Hurstview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Hurstview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Hurstview Avenue have a pool?
No, 434 Hurstview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 434 Hurstview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 434 Hurstview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Hurstview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 Hurstview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Hurstview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 434 Hurstview Avenue has units with air conditioning.
