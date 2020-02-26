434 Hurstview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled back home situated in a great Monrovia neighborhood. This single story two bedroom two bath home welcomes you with a double door entry into a room with soaring high ceilings, recessed lighting and windows framing the lush greenery of the backyard. Spend countless hours of cooking meals in the spacious kitchen with granite countertops and wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. This extensively remodeled home offers plenty of privacy with an abundance of natural light through the flowing living and dining rooms. Relax or entertain your guests in the well maintained backyard with luscious landscape and fruit trees. Also featuring new paint throughout, central A/C, laundry hook ups, and two parking spots. With amazing mountain views, easy access to freeways and to Old Town Monrovia this home is a gem to live in!!