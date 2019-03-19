All apartments in South Gate
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5950 Imperial Highway

5950 Imperial Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

5950 Imperial Hwy, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story town-home is located in a prime south Gate area, and is conveniently located close to great shopping and freeway access. Located in the beautiful gated Rancho Glenbrook Townhomes community which boasts lushly landscaped grounds, a pool, spa, guest parking and more. The home is spacious with over 1660 square feet of living space and featuring window blinds, a private courtyard entrance, a guest bathroom on the main level and a dining area that overlooks the large private rear patio. The kitchen is equipped with a gas range, microwave oven, built in dishwasher, and has ample amounts of cabinet and counter space. Upstairs are 2 huge bedrooms and 2 baths, each being master suites having over-sized wardrobe closets and direct access to their respective bathrooms. The third bedroom is located on the ground floor and also has direct access to the guest bathroom and is designed also function as a den, office or flex space to the main living area. No pets.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
• Credit score must be no less than 600
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE# 01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 2/17/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

