South Gate, CA
5950 Imperial
Last updated April 14 2020

5950 Imperial

5950 East Imperial Highway
Location

5950 East Imperial Highway, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Imagine living in this gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home and sending kids to Downey school district. The home is located in a resort style gated community with pool view from bedrooms. The home has upgraded kitchen with quartz counter top, upgraded bathrooms, recess lighting and newer floors. Downstairs features a powder room style bathroom, large living room and dining area by the kitchen. Master bathroom has plenty of closet space. And YES, there is central Air conditioning & Heating system. Enjoy private patio with 2 car attached garage for perfect privacy. Laundry hook-ups are located in the garage. This community offers many amenities including pool and spa. HOA includes water, trash and community maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5950 Imperial have any available units?
5950 Imperial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
What amenities does 5950 Imperial have?
Some of 5950 Imperial's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5950 Imperial currently offering any rent specials?
5950 Imperial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5950 Imperial pet-friendly?
No, 5950 Imperial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Gate.
Does 5950 Imperial offer parking?
Yes, 5950 Imperial offers parking.
Does 5950 Imperial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5950 Imperial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5950 Imperial have a pool?
Yes, 5950 Imperial has a pool.
Does 5950 Imperial have accessible units?
No, 5950 Imperial does not have accessible units.
Does 5950 Imperial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5950 Imperial has units with dishwashers.

