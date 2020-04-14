5950 Imperial

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Imagine living in this gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home and sending kids to Downey school district. The home is located in a resort style gated community with pool view from bedrooms. The home has upgraded kitchen with quartz counter top, upgraded bathrooms, recess lighting and newer floors. Downstairs features a powder room style bathroom, large living room and dining area by the kitchen. Master bathroom has plenty of closet space. And YES, there is central Air conditioning & Heating system. Enjoy private patio with 2 car attached garage for perfect privacy. Laundry hook-ups are located in the garage. This community offers many amenities including pool and spa. HOA includes water, trash and community maintenance.