South Gate, CA
2809 Willow Place
Last updated August 26 2019

2809 Willow Place

2809 Willow Place · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Willow Place, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
B Available 09/01/19 Availabe now 1 bedroom , 1 bath, 1 car garage/Carport.
Quaint apartment built in the 1940s, remodeled interior, freshly painted interior, granite countertop, all new cabinets and sink, new tile throughout apt, new ceiling fan fixture in all rooms, new windows. Must have a good record of timely rent payments. (sorry not accepting sec 8) NO PETS. NO SMOKING.
Rent due on the 1st day of the month and paid promptly.
Utilities are tenants responsibility

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5112389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Willow Place have any available units?
2809 Willow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 Willow Place have?
Some of 2809 Willow Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Willow Place currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Willow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Willow Place pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Willow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Gate.
Does 2809 Willow Place offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Willow Place offers parking.
Does 2809 Willow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Willow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Willow Place have a pool?
No, 2809 Willow Place does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Willow Place have accessible units?
No, 2809 Willow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Willow Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Willow Place does not have units with dishwashers.
