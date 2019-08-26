2809 Willow Place

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

B Available 09/01/19 Availabe now 1 bedroom , 1 bath, 1 car garage/Carport.

Quaint apartment built in the 1940s, remodeled interior, freshly painted interior, granite countertop, all new cabinets and sink, new tile throughout apt, new ceiling fan fixture in all rooms, new windows. Must have a good record of timely rent payments. (sorry not accepting sec 8) NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

Rent due on the 1st day of the month and paid promptly.

Utilities are tenants responsibility



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/south-gate-ca?lid=11437081



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5112389)