10243 San Antonio Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280 South Gate
Amenities
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath $500 Off move in - Property Id: 285923
(UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.)
This property is in close proximity to shops and eateries in the area. This beautifully designed and maintained property boasts with curb appeal. *Carpet in living room/bedrooms *Lots of cabinet storage in kitchen *Lots of windows throughout unit *1 assigned parking spot with small storage ($25.00 a month)
Please call 562-577-5664 before applying (We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285923 Property Id 285923
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5815109)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10243 San Antonio Ave have any available units?
10243 San Antonio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
What amenities does 10243 San Antonio Ave have?
Some of 10243 San Antonio Ave's amenities include parking, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10243 San Antonio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10243 San Antonio Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.