217 1st St West

217 1st Street West, Close to The Plaza, Local Shopping and Dining, Charming Back Yard Unit - Downtown 1bd/1ba cottage, blocks from the Plaza, with all utilities included! Available immediately, the property rents for $1,900.00 per month with a deposit of $2,850.00. Small pet negotiable with additional deposit. There is laminate flooring throughout the unit and a gas range in the kitchen. The home has a stackable washer/dryer which is located in a closet outside. Only on street parking is available. The cottage is behind a main home which is tenant occupied with no shared walls and no shared parking, The common area between the units is shared, landscaping included with the rent. Available for one year lease.



Interested persons are asked to drive by 217 1st Street West to view the cottage and community, and if a viewing appointment is desired thereafter, please call Sonoma Properties at 707-939-2024. The application process includes background/credit check, verification of employment/source of income and rental history for owner's consideration, prior to approval.



Please do not disturb occupants.



Sonoma Properties

BRE License #01931046



