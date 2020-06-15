All apartments in Sonoma
Find more places like 217 1st St West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sonoma, CA
/
217 1st St West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

217 1st St West

217 1st Street West · (707) 939-2024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

217 1st Street West, Sonoma, CA 95476

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 217 1st St West · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
217 1st Street West, Close to The Plaza, Local Shopping and Dining, Charming Back Yard Unit - Downtown 1bd/1ba cottage, blocks from the Plaza, with all utilities included! Available immediately, the property rents for $1,900.00 per month with a deposit of $2,850.00. Small pet negotiable with additional deposit. There is laminate flooring throughout the unit and a gas range in the kitchen. The home has a stackable washer/dryer which is located in a closet outside. Only on street parking is available. The cottage is behind a main home which is tenant occupied with no shared walls and no shared parking, The common area between the units is shared, landscaping included with the rent. Available for one year lease.

Interested persons are asked to drive by 217 1st Street West to view the cottage and community, and if a viewing appointment is desired thereafter, please call Sonoma Properties at 707-939-2024. The application process includes background/credit check, verification of employment/source of income and rental history for owner's consideration, prior to approval.

Please do not disturb occupants.

Sonoma Properties
BRE License #01931046

(RLNE5518074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 1st St West have any available units?
217 1st St West has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 1st St West have?
Some of 217 1st St West's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 1st St West currently offering any rent specials?
217 1st St West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 1st St West pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 1st St West is pet friendly.
Does 217 1st St West offer parking?
Yes, 217 1st St West does offer parking.
Does 217 1st St West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 1st St West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 1st St West have a pool?
No, 217 1st St West does not have a pool.
Does 217 1st St West have accessible units?
No, 217 1st St West does not have accessible units.
Does 217 1st St West have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 1st St West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 1st St West have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 1st St West does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 217 1st St West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Leandro, CA
Vacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CADavis, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CAEl Verano, CANapa, CAPetaluma, CANovato, CAAmerican Canyon, CASt. Helena, CA
Rohnert Park, CAHercules, CACotati, CAPinole, CASan Rafael, CARichmond, CACalistoga, CABenicia, CAFairfax, CASan Anselmo, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CASan Pablo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity