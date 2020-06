Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Very nice, move in ready, townhouse. Two bedrooms, full bath downstairs. Living room, dining area and kitchen are upstairs to take advantage of the view of the North Lake. Half bath also upstairs. Silver Lakes residents enjoy amenities of unlimited golf, fishing, boating, tennis, swimming pool, club house and more. Additionally Fairway Court residents have their own swimming pool, sauna and tennis courts. This is a great condo at a super price.