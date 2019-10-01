All apartments in Signal Hill
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1878 Orizaba Ave. #104

1878 Orizaba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1878 Orizaba Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 Available 10/01/19 Stunning Luxury Townhouse at Aragon on the Hill! - Welcome to luxury! Now leasing a stunning 2 bedroom (+office retreat) 2.5 bath, three story townhouse that has been been highly upgraded throughout and has almost 1700 square feet of living space. The ground floor features a large 2 car attached garage with remote opener that leads to the formal entry foyer which boasts a large coat closet. A single flight of stairs lead to the mid level main living area that has large glass windows, a guest bathroom, balcony, and gorgeous hardwood flooring that flow from living area into the open gourmet kitchen. The highly upgraded kitchen includes granite counters, maple shaker cabinets, a large chef's island, and comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, and a refrigerator. The kitchen also opens to a formal dining as well. The top floor of this fabulous home has a spacious den/retreat that can serve as an office or guest area, with an adjacent laundry closet. The master suite features a walk-in wardrobe closet and an impressively sized master bath with walk-in shower, and a large dual sink vanity area. The home also features an TESLA only electric charging station in the garage, solar panels, and a tankless water heater.

Aragon on the Hill is a gated community that is centrally located just minutes from downtown Long Beach, the new 2nd & PCH Shopping Center, Cal State Long Beach, and boasts lush grounds and a community spa & BBQ area.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870
Information deemed accurate but not guaranteed

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5171523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 have any available units?
1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 have?
Some of 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 currently offering any rent specials?
1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 is pet friendly.
Does 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 offer parking?
Yes, 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 offers parking.
Does 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 have a pool?
No, 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 does not have a pool.
Does 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 have accessible units?
No, 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 has units with air conditioning.

