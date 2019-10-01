Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

1878 Orizaba Ave. #104 Available 10/01/19 Stunning Luxury Townhouse at Aragon on the Hill! - Welcome to luxury! Now leasing a stunning 2 bedroom (+office retreat) 2.5 bath, three story townhouse that has been been highly upgraded throughout and has almost 1700 square feet of living space. The ground floor features a large 2 car attached garage with remote opener that leads to the formal entry foyer which boasts a large coat closet. A single flight of stairs lead to the mid level main living area that has large glass windows, a guest bathroom, balcony, and gorgeous hardwood flooring that flow from living area into the open gourmet kitchen. The highly upgraded kitchen includes granite counters, maple shaker cabinets, a large chef's island, and comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, and a refrigerator. The kitchen also opens to a formal dining as well. The top floor of this fabulous home has a spacious den/retreat that can serve as an office or guest area, with an adjacent laundry closet. The master suite features a walk-in wardrobe closet and an impressively sized master bath with walk-in shower, and a large dual sink vanity area. The home also features an TESLA only electric charging station in the garage, solar panels, and a tankless water heater.



Aragon on the Hill is a gated community that is centrally located just minutes from downtown Long Beach, the new 2nd & PCH Shopping Center, Cal State Long Beach, and boasts lush grounds and a community spa & BBQ area.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



No Cats Allowed



