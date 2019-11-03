All apartments in Sierra Madre
Find more places like 86 E Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
86 E Highland Avenue
Last updated November 3 2019 at 7:36 PM

86 E Highland Avenue

86 East Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

86 East Highland Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This property is located close to schools, shopping and restaurants in the Village of Sierra Madre. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bath plus a bonus room off the dining room. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen & laundry room complete this charming cottage surrounded by a white picket fence. The interior has been freshly painted and has beautiful hardwood floors along with new carpeting in the bedrooms.
There is a shared driveway with parking for 1 car behind house. A newly built wooden deck off the kitchen area completes this cozy home. There are many trees surrounding this property and throughout the neighborhood. Overnight parking is allowed on the street with a permit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 E Highland Avenue have any available units?
86 E Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 86 E Highland Avenue have?
Some of 86 E Highland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 E Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
86 E Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 E Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 86 E Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 86 E Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 86 E Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 86 E Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 E Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 E Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 86 E Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 86 E Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 86 E Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 86 E Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 E Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 E Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 E Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAArcadia, CAMonrovia, CAEast San Gabriel, CAAltadena, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CA
Duarte, CASan Gabriel, CABaldwin Park, CAEl Monte, CAAlhambra, CASouth Pasadena, CAAzusa, CAMonterey Park, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAMontebello, CAEast Los Angeles, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles