86 E Highland Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This property is located close to schools, shopping and restaurants in the Village of Sierra Madre. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bath plus a bonus room off the dining room. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen & laundry room complete this charming cottage surrounded by a white picket fence. The interior has been freshly painted and has beautiful hardwood floors along with new carpeting in the bedrooms.

There is a shared driveway with parking for 1 car behind house. A newly built wooden deck off the kitchen area completes this cozy home. There are many trees surrounding this property and throughout the neighborhood. Overnight parking is allowed on the street with a permit.