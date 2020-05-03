1995 Liliano Drive, Sierra Madre, CA 91024 Sierra Madre
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
This very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits near the top of Sierra Madre on a very quiet street in a lovely neighborhood. There s a large family room adjacent to the kitchen with a fireplace that open out to a woodsy private back yard. a very spacious kitchen with new appliances. A large living room with firplace and wood floors. Screened Sun porch and double attached garage. Central heat and air . Home is in excellent condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
