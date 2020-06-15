All apartments in Sebastopol
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7934 Juanita Court

7934 Juanita Court · (707) 230-2386
Location

7934 Juanita Court, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7934 Juanita Court · Avail. now

$4,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Incredible Two Bedroom Home with Detached Studio in Desirable Cul-de-sac neighborhood! - This home is one level with all the bells and whistles. Hardwood flooring throughout the main two-bedroom home. Large living room, dining area, upgraded kitchen with bedrooms on separate sides of the home. The rear yard introduces the detached studio that is immaculately presented. Radiant cement flooring throughout, a day-bed area that currently provides two mattresses that fit perfectly for the space. Beautiful updated bathroom and kitchen with upgraded appliances. From the rear yard on the side of the studio includes an outdoor shower. Semi-landscaped yard areas, with potential to invite gardening and use of the fire pit. Please contact West County Property Management to view the inside! 707-230-2386; DRE 01857684

(RLNE5779133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7934 Juanita Court have any available units?
7934 Juanita Court has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7934 Juanita Court have?
Some of 7934 Juanita Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7934 Juanita Court currently offering any rent specials?
7934 Juanita Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7934 Juanita Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7934 Juanita Court is pet friendly.
Does 7934 Juanita Court offer parking?
No, 7934 Juanita Court does not offer parking.
Does 7934 Juanita Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7934 Juanita Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7934 Juanita Court have a pool?
No, 7934 Juanita Court does not have a pool.
Does 7934 Juanita Court have accessible units?
No, 7934 Juanita Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7934 Juanita Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7934 Juanita Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7934 Juanita Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7934 Juanita Court does not have units with air conditioning.
