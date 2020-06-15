7934 Juanita Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Incredible Two Bedroom Home with Detached Studio in Desirable Cul-de-sac neighborhood! - This home is one level with all the bells and whistles. Hardwood flooring throughout the main two-bedroom home. Large living room, dining area, upgraded kitchen with bedrooms on separate sides of the home. The rear yard introduces the detached studio that is immaculately presented. Radiant cement flooring throughout, a day-bed area that currently provides two mattresses that fit perfectly for the space. Beautiful updated bathroom and kitchen with upgraded appliances. From the rear yard on the side of the studio includes an outdoor shower. Semi-landscaped yard areas, with potential to invite gardening and use of the fire pit. Please contact West County Property Management to view the inside! 707-230-2386; DRE 01857684



(RLNE5779133)