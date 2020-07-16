All apartments in Scotts Valley
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

77 Terrace View Dr # B

77 Terrace View Drive · (831) 438-3343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

77 Terrace View Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew)
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Garbage and PGE.
Landscaping: Landscaping included
Parking: 1 Parking space in driveway and street parking as permitted
Laundry: Washer and Dryer hookups
Pet Policy: Small Dog allowed

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex has vinyl wood plank flooring in kitchen, living area and hall ways. Bedrooms have new carpet, and paint. Tile flooring in laundry room with storage space available and access to the backyard. Living area and one bedroom have built in book shelves.

* Complete rental application for all applicants 18 years old and over.
* A color copy of each person over 18's photo ID.
* Provide copies of 3 of your most recent paycheck stubs, taxes or any judgements showing proof of income.
*Personal credit reports are not acceptable and a $40 application fee is required for each person apply over the age of 18.

Requirements

* Positive credit history report and rental history
* Income requirement for the household must equal three times the rent. (Calculated by gross income)
* Security deposit of 1.5 times the rent. Paid by cashiers check or money order.

We provide equal housing opportunities and make our selections based on the first qualified applicant(s).

Please contact ProEdge Property Management to arrange a showing.
www.proedge-pm.com
DRE#01906146

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Terrace View Dr # B have any available units?
77 Terrace View Dr # B has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77 Terrace View Dr # B have?
Some of 77 Terrace View Dr # B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Terrace View Dr # B currently offering any rent specials?
77 Terrace View Dr # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Terrace View Dr # B pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Terrace View Dr # B is pet friendly.
Does 77 Terrace View Dr # B offer parking?
Yes, 77 Terrace View Dr # B offers parking.
Does 77 Terrace View Dr # B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Terrace View Dr # B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Terrace View Dr # B have a pool?
No, 77 Terrace View Dr # B does not have a pool.
Does 77 Terrace View Dr # B have accessible units?
No, 77 Terrace View Dr # B does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Terrace View Dr # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Terrace View Dr # B has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Terrace View Dr # B have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Terrace View Dr # B does not have units with air conditioning.
