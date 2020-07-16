77 Terrace View Dr # B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew)

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Garbage and PGE.

Landscaping: Landscaping included

Parking: 1 Parking space in driveway and street parking as permitted

Laundry: Washer and Dryer hookups

Pet Policy: Small Dog allowed



Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex has vinyl wood plank flooring in kitchen, living area and hall ways. Bedrooms have new carpet, and paint. Tile flooring in laundry room with storage space available and access to the backyard. Living area and one bedroom have built in book shelves.



* Complete rental application for all applicants 18 years old and over.

* A color copy of each person over 18's photo ID.

* Provide copies of 3 of your most recent paycheck stubs, taxes or any judgements showing proof of income.

*Personal credit reports are not acceptable and a $40 application fee is required for each person apply over the age of 18.



Requirements



* Positive credit history report and rental history

* Income requirement for the household must equal three times the rent. (Calculated by gross income)

* Security deposit of 1.5 times the rent. Paid by cashiers check or money order.



We provide equal housing opportunities and make our selections based on the first qualified applicant(s).



Please contact ProEdge Property Management to arrange a showing.

www.proedge-pm.com

DRE#01906146