341 Skyforest Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Spectacular brand new 4/3.5 sunny Scotts Valley! - Property Id: 298821



Luxurious, brand new home with solar power, EV charge, 2 car garage with open concept kitchen, office space, new carpeting, kohler fixtures, milgard windows and Nest AC/heating.

This home is a must see, surrounded by trees, natural light coming in each window, walking trails, bike trails and only 20 minutes to Santa Cruz beaches yet easy commute to Silicon Valley. Excellent Scotts Valley School district.

Master bedroom has walk-in closet. large shower and double sinks. Window treatments included in all rooms.

Close to shopping center, coffee shops, brewery, pub and gourmet chocolate shop.

Washer/Dryer in unit included. HOA and water included.

Apply at TurboTenant:

No Pets Allowed



