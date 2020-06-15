All apartments in Scotts Valley
Find more places like 341 Skyforest Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scotts Valley, CA
/
341 Skyforest Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

341 Skyforest Way

341 Skyforest Way · (831) 331-0814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

341 Skyforest Way, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $3850 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Spectacular brand new 4/3.5 sunny Scotts Valley! - Property Id: 298821

Luxurious, brand new home with solar power, EV charge, 2 car garage with open concept kitchen, office space, new carpeting, kohler fixtures, milgard windows and Nest AC/heating.
This home is a must see, surrounded by trees, natural light coming in each window, walking trails, bike trails and only 20 minutes to Santa Cruz beaches yet easy commute to Silicon Valley. Excellent Scotts Valley School district.
Master bedroom has walk-in closet. large shower and double sinks. Window treatments included in all rooms.
Close to shopping center, coffee shops, brewery, pub and gourmet chocolate shop.
Washer/Dryer in unit included. HOA and water included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298821
Property Id 298821

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Skyforest Way have any available units?
341 Skyforest Way has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 341 Skyforest Way have?
Some of 341 Skyforest Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Skyforest Way currently offering any rent specials?
341 Skyforest Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Skyforest Way pet-friendly?
No, 341 Skyforest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scotts Valley.
Does 341 Skyforest Way offer parking?
Yes, 341 Skyforest Way does offer parking.
Does 341 Skyforest Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Skyforest Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Skyforest Way have a pool?
No, 341 Skyforest Way does not have a pool.
Does 341 Skyforest Way have accessible units?
No, 341 Skyforest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Skyforest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Skyforest Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Skyforest Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 341 Skyforest Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 341 Skyforest Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CASanta Cruz, CACapitola, CARio del Mar, CALos Gatos, CALa Selva Beach, CASaratoga, CA
Campbell, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CALos Altos, CAMorgan Hill, CAEast Foothills, CAMenlo Park, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAEast Palo Alto, CAPacific Grove, CASeaside, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity