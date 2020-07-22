Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

30 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Scotts Valley, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Scotts Valley should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Southwood Dr.
112 Southwood Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2150 sqft
Serenity in Scotts Valley - Close to Everything - You know a good thing when you see it! Enjoy all that Scotts Valley has to offer from this beautiful, spacious 4 bed 3 bath home. Boasting a master suite with walk in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
77 Terrace View Dr # B
77 Terrace View Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
832 sqft
Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Garbage and PGE.
Results within 1 mile of Scotts Valley

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
120 Green Valley Rd Lower
120 Green Valley Road, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Lower Available 06/01/20 Private secure studio/near Scotts Valley - Property Id: 89097 Fully appointed studio (separate bathroom with full shower/vanity: kitchen with apt.
Results within 5 miles of Scotts Valley
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
59 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,666
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
18 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,165
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
14 Units Available
Westside
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$1,905
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,673
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
177 Palo Verde Terrace
177 Palo Verde Terrace, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1046 sqft
Spacious Upper Westside Townhouse! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E & Water; Landlord pays garbage. Landscaping: Included Parking: One Assigned Space and Street Parking, as permitted.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
115 Western Court
115 Western Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1401 sqft
115 Western Court Available 08/07/20 Great 3BR/2BA Single level home - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street Parking, as

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3282 Winkle Ave.
3282 Winkle Ave, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
611 sqft
Brand New 1 bed apartment with Separate Entrance - Don't miss out on this brand new 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Open concept living with beautiful kitchen countertops and cabinets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
119 Shelter Lagoon Drive
119 Shelter Lagoon Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1286 sqft
2 BR + Loft Westside Condo, Students Welcome! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; Water & garbage included Landscaping: HOA provides Parking: 1 assigned space, guest & street parking as

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3235 Papermill Rd.
3235 Paper Mill Rd, Soquel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2000 sqft
Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
202 Plymouth St
202 Plymouth Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
903 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, BRAND NEW, two bedroom townhouses in the heart of Santa Cruz. Homes feature a fantastic, spacious floor plans with modern contrasting paint colors, gourmet kitchens, wood vinyl flooring, and master suite.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2339 17th Ave
2339 17th Avenue, Santa Cruz County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
876 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH LARGE YARD.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
223 Caledonia ST
223 Caledonia Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1384 sqft
Spacious 1,384 sq.ft. house with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath plus 1 car detached garage in a great neighborhood in Seabright.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Westside
610 Bethany Curve
610 Bethany Curve, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
333 Main Street
333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
1755 sqft
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.
Results within 10 miles of Scotts Valley
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
28 Units Available
Westside
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,706
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1035 sqft
Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
16 Units Available
El Gato Penthouse
20 E Main St, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
762 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the courtyard and pool on site. Near the green space at Lexington Reservoir County Park. Catch a film at Los Gatos Theatre during free time.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
435 Hubbard Gulch Rd
435 Hubbard Gulch Road, Ben Lomond, CA
Studio
$1,600
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Private cottage with stunning forest views - Property Id: 216277 Stunning views of the redwood forest from big windows in this peaceful private cottage in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Lots of natural light and high ceilings.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2910 Leotar Circle
2910 Leotar Circle, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath End Unit Townhome In Santa Cruz - REDUCED - Wonderful townhome style end unit in great central location close to everything.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Scotts Valley, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Scotts Valley should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Scotts Valley may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Scotts Valley. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

