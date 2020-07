Amenities

290 Grace Way Available 08/01/20 Scotts Valley Townhome with Garage - Recently remodeled unfurnished townhome. This is a three bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Two story townhouse. Two bedrooms and 1 bath are downstairs and the master bedroom with 1.5 baths is upstairs. The living room is hardwood flooring with a rock wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen has upgraded appliances. Upstairs deck offers a private outdoor dining space and a place to relax. Washer & dryer hookups are inside the home. 1 car garage. Tenants pay all utilities. Absolutely no pets. No Co-Signers.

Available August 1. First showings July 28.



Please drive by first then call Suzanne dre 00923308 @ Bailey Property Management (831)685-8588 to schedule showing.



(RLNE3480691)