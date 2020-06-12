/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
164 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
100 South St #310
100 South Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1096 sqft
WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
9 Edwards Ave.
9 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1225 sqft
Spectacular PANO VIEWS! 2bd/2ba Sausalito Home.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
118 Sausalito Blvd
118 Sausalito Boulevard, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1200 sqft
118 Sausalito Blvd Available 06/12/20 Easy Commute, Gorgeous Views - FOUNDATION - - Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
8 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Strawberry
25 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Presidio National Park
15 Units Available
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,960
1200 sqft
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Lower Pacific Heights
79 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
13 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,695
1530 sqft
2275 Broadway is truly at home in stunning Pacific Heights. Close to plentiful green space, exceptional city living staples, and full of luxurious amenities, it is a perfect fit for one of San Francisco’s most desirable neighborhoods.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lower Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
746 sqft
This building sits in Laurel Heights, convenient to UCSF, Kaiser Permanente, Target and Trader Joes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Marina District
1 Unit Available
1690 NORTH POINT
1690 N Point St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
841 sqft
Hardwood floors, window coverings, kitchen with efficient appliances, gas range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Proximity to public transportation. Recycling and Zipcar on premises. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments
2730 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,195
825 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with high ceilings, cozy carpeting and patios/balconies. Residents can get laundry done on site. Close to festive Fillmore Street's shopping, dining and entertainment. By Alta Plaza Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Russian Hill
4 Units Available
2677 Larkin
2677 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
901 sqft
Located on Russian Hill, near Lombard Street. Restored Old San Francisco building with old-world charm. Units have hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. Many have sweeping city views. Underground parking available. Gym and laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Russian Hill
1 Unit Available
60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard
60 Grenard Terrace, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
1156 sqft
Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the city’s A-list attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Russian Hill
5 Units Available
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
884 sqft
Cosmopolitan city-center homes, just off Route 101. Rooms have cable television and hardwood floors. Parking, garage and laundry facilities all located on site. Close to Russian Hill Park. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
319 Marion Avenue
319 Marion Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1738 sqft
Nestled amongst a redwood forest this home is ready & waiting for you. Experience the refreshing & clean air, Just steps away from the Dipsea stairs & a short stroll to downtown Mill Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Polk Gulch
1 Unit Available
1438 Green St.
1438 Green Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1500 sqft
Incredible Russian Hill two bedroom, two bath condominium located in a premier building with lobby attendant service.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Union Street
1 Unit Available
1501 Greenwich Street #307
1501 Greenwich Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,750
Luxury Condo Bldg, GG Bridge View, Hdwd Flrs, 2 Car Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $5,750/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
22 Marinero Circle
22 Marinero Circle, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1200 sqft
*June rent is waived!* Situated in beautiful Tiburon, this light and bright 2-bedroom apartment residence awaits you. New paint, new carpet, spacious floor plan and nicely appointed end unit.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
1740 Broadway #304
1740 Broadway, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
Prime San Francisco Location, Remodeled Modern 2BR/2BA, Views, Parking Avail, Private Showings Avail (1740 Broadway #304) - * $5,800/month annual lease * Private laundry * Views * Building has two elevators * Parking available for $300 * Sorry, no
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Bayfront - Enchanted Knolls - Shelter Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Eucalyptus Knoll
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1750 sqft
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Union Street
1 Unit Available
1568 Union Street #303
1568 Union Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Fully Renovated, Views, Outdoor space, H/D Floors | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon) PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $5,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
