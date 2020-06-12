/
3 bedroom apartments
165 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saratoga, CA
Saratoga Village
1 Unit Available
14672 Oak Street
14672 Oak Street, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Charming Downtown Saratoga Home with Historical Designation - Warm and inviting historically designated home within walking distance to Oak St. Elementary School and downtown shops and restaurants.
Douglas-Horseshoe
1 Unit Available
19908 Bella Vista Avenue
19908 Bella Vista Avenue, Saratoga, CA
SARATOGA - Executive estate nestled under majestic oak trees near downtown Saratoga. - Saratoga Type: Single Family Home Address: 19908 Bella Vista Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070 Location: Los Gatos- Saratoga Rd, Horseshoe Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 4.
El Quito
1 Unit Available
18533 Paseo Lado
18533 Paseo Lado, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,099
1350 sqft
WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wTMnTKLRGEC Come check out this 3-bed, 1.5-bath single family home, a rare find in this coveted Saratoga neighborhood.
El Quito
1 Unit Available
12642 Biarritz Lane
12642 Biarritz Lane, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1655 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Level Saratoga Townhome! - Must see to appreciate this well maintained and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath end-unit townhome in the quaint desirable Chardonnay of Saratoga Community! Home features laminate flooring,
Bucknall
1 Unit Available
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE
18241 Clemson Avenue, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE Available 05/21/20 SARATOGA - Nice updated home in Saratoga with covered patio. - Saratoga CALL FOR APPOINTMENT @ 408-355-1519. PLEASE DO NOT EMAIL.
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga
Country Lane
1 Unit Available
4893 Clarendon Drive
4893 Clarendon Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath + Bonus Room/Office in West San Jose - Country Lane! - This beautifully updated West San Jose home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office.
Rogers
1 Unit Available
1134 Del Cambre Dr
1134 Del Cambre Drive, San Jose, CA
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1840 Los Encantos Ct
1840 Los Encantos Court, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1739 sqft
LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS Type: Townhouse Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032 Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage, Sq. feet:1739 approx.
Rainbow
1 Unit Available
1408 Miller Ave
1408 Miller Avenue, San Jose, CA
Beautiful, Spacious and Well Appointed 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom West SJ Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home in desirable West San Jose neighborhood within walking distance to top Cupertino schools.
1 Unit Available
1553 Aster Lane
1553 Aster Lane, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1700 sqft
1553 Aster Lane Available 06/21/20 Cozy3 bedroom 2 Bath with Award winning Cupertino Schools - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood just off Stelling Avenue, close to Kennedy Junior High and Monte Vista High.
Bucknall
1 Unit Available
2418 Grandby Dr
2418 Grandby Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1379 sqft
2418 Grandby Dr Available 06/16/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Gem! Campbell Union Schools! - This beautiful updated west San Jose home features gleaming hardwood floors, updated light fixtures, recessed lighting, dual pane windows and
Hillside
1 Unit Available
18510 Beck Ave
18510 Beck Avenue, Monte Sereno, CA
Stunning Monte Sereno Villa nestled right into the hillside of the Los Gatos Mountains. Located only a few minutes from downtown Los Gatos, this home has all the amenities needed for a luxurious lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
218 Altura Vis
218 Altura Vista, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2230 sqft
Updated beautiful townhouse in a great location at the top of Altura Vista in a cul de sac. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings in the living room gives the property an airy and spacious feel.
Bucknall
1 Unit Available
4417 Grimsby DR
4417 Grimsby Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1201 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful home on a tree-lined street in a prime, West San Jose neighborhood. Top-ranked schools (Baker, Moreland, Prospect) and Harker are nearby.Convenient access to commutes routes and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,161
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
42 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,718
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
De Anza
22 Units Available
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
Vallco Park South
11 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
36 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,482
1236 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
1 Unit Available
3416 Forbes Avenue
3416 Forbes Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
Charming four bedroom, two full bath single-family home. 1,420 sq.ft. The major intersection is Lawrence Expressway and Pruneridge Ave. Located close to many tech companies.
1 Unit Available
2632 Wallace Street
2632 Wallace Street, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
985 sqft
This 900 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 2632 Wallace St Santa Clara, California. This home includes newer paint, and new water heater. There are hardwood floors throughout the home.
Rancho Rinconada
1 Unit Available
10550 BARNHART CT
10550 Barnhart Court, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1350 sqft
10550 BARNHART CT Available 06/20/20 Cupertino Award winning schools, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard! - Marketing Description: Single Family home Address: 10550 Barnhart Ct, Cupertino, CA 95014 Location: S.
1 Unit Available
189 Smith Ranch Court
189 Smith Ranch Court, Los Gatos, CA
Available 07/03/20 Smith Ranch Court, TOP LOS GATOS SCHOOLS - Property Id: 58833 The covered entry porch welcomes you home.
