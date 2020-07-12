Neighborhood Guide: Santa Rosa
Check out the top neighborhoods in Santa Rosa for renting an apartment: Northwest Santa Rosa, Wright Area Action Group, Junior College and more
Northwest Santa Rosa
Northwest Santa RosaPioneer 20002010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA1 Bedroom$1,499577 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,999880 sqft
Northwest Santa RosaThe Villages2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA1 Bedroom$1,699710 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,074921 sqft3 Bedrooms$3,0141157 sqft
Wright Area Action Group
Wright Area Action GroupPark Lane Villas960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA2 Bedrooms$2,088964 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,5281180 sqft
Wright Area Action Group4465 Corrigan Street4465 Corrigan Street, Santa Rosa, CA3 Bedrooms$2,9501700 sqft
Junior College
Junior CollegeCedarwood725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA2 BedroomsAsk3 Bedrooms$2,5001230 sqft
Junior College1577 Orchard Street1577 Orchard Street, Santa Rosa, CA3 Bedrooms$2,8951075 sqft