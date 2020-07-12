Neighborhood Guide: Santa Rosa

Check out the top neighborhoods in Santa Rosa for renting an apartment: Northwest Santa Rosa, Wright Area Action Group, Junior College and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:33 AM
  1. 1. Northwest Santa Rosa
    Last updated July 11 at 09:56am
    13 Units Available
    Northwest Santa Rosa
    Pioneer 2000
    2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,499
    577 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,999
    880 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 02:33am
    8 Units Available
    Northwest Santa Rosa
    The Villages
    2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,699
    710 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,074
    921 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $3,014
    1157 sqft
  2. 2. Wright Area Action Group
    Last updated July 12 at 12:29am
    12 Units Available
    Wright Area Action Group
    Park Lane Villas
    960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,088
    964 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,528
    1180 sqft

    Last updated July 11 at 10:22am
    1 Unit Available
    Wright Area Action Group
    4465 Corrigan Street
    4465 Corrigan Street, Santa Rosa, CA
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,950
    1700 sqft
  3. 3. Junior College
    Last updated June 5 at 02:56pm
    1 Unit Available
    Junior College
    Cedarwood
    725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,500
    1230 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 03:52am
    1 Unit Available
    Junior College
    1577 Orchard Street
    1577 Orchard Street, Santa Rosa, CA
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,895
    1075 sqft
