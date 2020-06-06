All apartments in Santa Cruz
Location

246 Berkeley Way, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Eastside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$3,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Amazing new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Arts and Crafts apartment in Santa Cruz. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, new bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and shared yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet and water. 4 bonus rooms (yes 4) in addition to the 2 bedrooms. No smoking or pets. Date Available: Aug 3rd 2020. $3,800/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Berkeley Way have any available units?
246 Berkeley Way has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Berkeley Way have?
Some of 246 Berkeley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Berkeley Way currently offering any rent specials?
246 Berkeley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Berkeley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Berkeley Way is pet friendly.
Does 246 Berkeley Way offer parking?
No, 246 Berkeley Way does not offer parking.
Does 246 Berkeley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Berkeley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Berkeley Way have a pool?
No, 246 Berkeley Way does not have a pool.
Does 246 Berkeley Way have accessible units?
No, 246 Berkeley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Berkeley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Berkeley Way has units with dishwashers.
