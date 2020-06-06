246 Berkeley Way

Amenities
Amazing new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Arts and Crafts apartment in Santa Cruz. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, new bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and shared yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet and water. 4 bonus rooms (yes 4) in addition to the 2 bedrooms. No smoking or pets. Date Available: Aug 3rd 2020. $3,800/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.