Santa Cruz, CA
145 Torry Pine Ter
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

145 Torry Pine Ter

145 Torrey Pine Terrace · (831) 915-1821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 Torrey Pine Terrace, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Westside

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
tennis court
Walk to UC - Walking distance to UC (corner of Bay and Nobel). Close to shopping, parks, tennis courts, basketball court and bus stop (approximately 25 yards.), washer and dryer in unit (non-coin-op) / dishwasher, off street parking including a carport. 2 patios. Fireplace in the living room. Remodeled bathroom. New flooring in the entire unit. Skylights for natural light. Desirable end unit. Clean and bright. Last months rent and deposit (equal to one month's rent) to reserve. This unit goes very fast each year.

Lease is until June 30, 2021.
First months rent, last months rent, and deposit (deposit is equal to one months rent) required for move in.

Credit check will be run.
If student, co-signer required and credit check will be run on co-signer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Torry Pine Ter have any available units?
145 Torry Pine Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Cruz, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Torry Pine Ter have?
Some of 145 Torry Pine Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Torry Pine Ter currently offering any rent specials?
145 Torry Pine Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Torry Pine Ter pet-friendly?
No, 145 Torry Pine Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 145 Torry Pine Ter offer parking?
Yes, 145 Torry Pine Ter offers parking.
Does 145 Torry Pine Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Torry Pine Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Torry Pine Ter have a pool?
No, 145 Torry Pine Ter does not have a pool.
Does 145 Torry Pine Ter have accessible units?
No, 145 Torry Pine Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Torry Pine Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Torry Pine Ter has units with dishwashers.
