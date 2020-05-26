145 Torry Pine Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport parking tennis court

Walk to UC - Walking distance to UC (corner of Bay and Nobel). Close to shopping, parks, tennis courts, basketball court and bus stop (approximately 25 yards.), washer and dryer in unit (non-coin-op) / dishwasher, off street parking including a carport. 2 patios. Fireplace in the living room. Remodeled bathroom. New flooring in the entire unit. Skylights for natural light. Desirable end unit. Clean and bright. Last months rent and deposit (equal to one month's rent) to reserve. This unit goes very fast each year.



Lease is until June 30, 2021.

First months rent, last months rent, and deposit (deposit is equal to one months rent) required for move in.



Credit check will be run.

If student, co-signer required and credit check will be run on co-signer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842407)