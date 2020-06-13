Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa clarita
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

111 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA

Finding an apartment in Santa Clarita that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
15 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
11 Units Available
The Oaks Apartments
27105 Silver Oak Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1290 sqft
Located near the Santa Clara River and shopping, with easy access to freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and in-suite laundry facilities. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Monterra Ridge
28085 Whites Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
793 sqft
Elegant floor plan complimented by carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. On-site laundry facilities, swimming pool, hot tub and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
18179 W Terra Verde Pl, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments have walnut plank flooring and gallery-style track lighting. Kitchens feature quartz counters and backsplashes. Heated swimming pool and a covered lounging cabana. Located near Whitney Canyon Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside
Verified

1 of 106

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Diamond Park
27940 Solamint Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
985 sqft
Located in the heart of Canyon Country near Santa Clarita, Diamond Park Apartments brings you incredible amenities and comfort in a beautiful and convenient Southern California location.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
River Ranch Townhomes
18005 Annes Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1238 sqft
Looking for a great apartments to rent in Santa Clarita, California? River Ranch Townhomes, located off Antelope Valley Freeway and Sierra Highway, provides easy access to noteworthy shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Park Sierra
18414 Jakes Way, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
909 sqft
Each of our Santa Clarita apartments offers a variety of carefully designed details to provide for your every comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
Sand Canyon Villas And Townhomes
28923 N Prairie Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1197 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Sand Canyon Villas & Townhomes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1049 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, you will find a beautifully landscaped apartments for rent at Riverpark Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
Colony Townhomes
17621 Pauline Ct, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1344 sqft
At Colony Townhomes in Santa Clarita, our apartments are a place you will love coming home to.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
5 Units Available
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,387
1062 sqft
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
4 Units Available
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1149 sqft
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
5 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
9 Units Available
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1073 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,825
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
11 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1113 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Santa Clarita, CA

Finding an apartment in Santa Clarita that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Clarita 3 BedroomsSanta Clarita Accessible ApartmentsSanta Clarita Apartments under $1,600Santa Clarita Apartments under $1,800
Santa Clarita Apartments with BalconySanta Clarita Apartments with GarageSanta Clarita Apartments with GymSanta Clarita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Clarita Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSanta Clarita Apartments with ParkingSanta Clarita Apartments with Pool
Santa Clarita Apartments with Washer-DryerSanta Clarita Cheap PlacesSanta Clarita Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Clarita Furnished ApartmentsSanta Clarita Luxury PlacesSanta Clarita Pet Friendly PlacesSanta Clarita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College