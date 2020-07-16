48 Rip Curl Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking playground pool garage hot tub new construction

* Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom NEW Condo with A/C * - This beautiful 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom townhome is tucked within the newly constructed and highly desirable community, The Village at Los Carneros. This HOA features a pool, spa, playground, climbing wall, trails, bocce ball, and more. You will feel right at home with the high-end finishes of this beautiful home that checks all your boxes.



To fully appreciate this home, we highly recommend you take our video tout and review the photos. Below are just some highlights the home has to offer.



- A/C supplied by solar panels (low/no electricity)

- Stainless steel appliance

- Huge Master Suite with separate bathtub and shower

- Bedrooms and washer/dryer located on the second floor

- Attached 2 car garage

- Private patio area

- The community has a large pool, spa, playgrounds, climbing wall, trails, bocce ball, and more

- Close to everything (Costco, Home Depot, UCSB, etc.)



Rent: $4.000/month

Security Deposit: $5,000

Parking: Two (2) car attached garage

Storage: The garage is huge, with lots of storage space

Utilities Included: HOA dues.

No Smoking property



Call 805-586-2583 or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or to set up a private showing of the property.



Proudly managed by Kevin Lehman of Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)



(RLNE5110080)