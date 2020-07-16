All apartments in Santa Barbara County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

48 Rip Curl Place

48 Rip Curl Pl · (805) 586-2583
Location

48 Rip Curl Pl, Santa Barbara County, CA 93117

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 48 Rip Curl Place · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
* Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom NEW Condo with A/C * - This beautiful 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom townhome is tucked within the newly constructed and highly desirable community, The Village at Los Carneros. This HOA features a pool, spa, playground, climbing wall, trails, bocce ball, and more. You will feel right at home with the high-end finishes of this beautiful home that checks all your boxes.

To fully appreciate this home, we highly recommend you take our video tout and review the photos. Below are just some highlights the home has to offer.

- A/C supplied by solar panels (low/no electricity)
- Stainless steel appliance
- Huge Master Suite with separate bathtub and shower
- Bedrooms and washer/dryer located on the second floor
- Attached 2 car garage
- Private patio area
- The community has a large pool, spa, playgrounds, climbing wall, trails, bocce ball, and more
- Close to everything (Costco, Home Depot, UCSB, etc.)

Rent: $4.000/month
Security Deposit: $5,000
Parking: Two (2) car attached garage
Storage: The garage is huge, with lots of storage space
Utilities Included: HOA dues.
No Smoking property

Call 805-586-2583 or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or to set up a private showing of the property.

Proudly managed by Kevin Lehman of Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)

(RLNE5110080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Rip Curl Place have any available units?
48 Rip Curl Place has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Rip Curl Place have?
Some of 48 Rip Curl Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Rip Curl Place currently offering any rent specials?
48 Rip Curl Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Rip Curl Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Rip Curl Place is pet friendly.
Does 48 Rip Curl Place offer parking?
Yes, 48 Rip Curl Place offers parking.
Does 48 Rip Curl Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Rip Curl Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Rip Curl Place have a pool?
Yes, 48 Rip Curl Place has a pool.
Does 48 Rip Curl Place have accessible units?
No, 48 Rip Curl Place does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Rip Curl Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Rip Curl Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Rip Curl Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 48 Rip Curl Place has units with air conditioning.
