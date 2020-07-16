All apartments in Santa Barbara County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

2 Rincon Point Ln

2 Rincon Point Lane · (805) 252-2773
Location

2 Rincon Point Lane, Santa Barbara County, CA 93013

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2747 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option for you for peace and solitude. Current availability: September 7th-19th, October 11th-14th, October 20th-31st, & beyond. $525/Night Low Season, $600/Night Mid Season, & $650/Night High Season. This rental is available SHORT-TERM ONLY; NOT AVAILABLE LONG-TERM. This pristine home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, with a 4th optional room that will offer you all the ingredients for a perfect getaway. Located in the coveted Rincon Beach Community, you will feel like your miles away from the hustle and bustle, yet are just a 5 minute drive to shopping, dining, and entertainment.A newly renovated kitchen with an open design is the perfect way to entertain family and friends. (cont-->)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Rincon Point Ln have any available units?
2 Rincon Point Ln has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2 Rincon Point Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2 Rincon Point Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Rincon Point Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2 Rincon Point Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara County.
Does 2 Rincon Point Ln offer parking?
No, 2 Rincon Point Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2 Rincon Point Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Rincon Point Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Rincon Point Ln have a pool?
No, 2 Rincon Point Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2 Rincon Point Ln have accessible units?
No, 2 Rincon Point Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Rincon Point Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Rincon Point Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Rincon Point Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Rincon Point Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
