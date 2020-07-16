All apartments in Santa Barbara County
Find more places like 191 Rincon Point Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara County, CA
/
191 Rincon Point Rd
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

191 Rincon Point Rd

191 Rincon Point Road · (805) 252-2773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

191 Rincon Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA 93013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Current availability: August 30th-September 2nd, or September 8th and beyond. All other summer 2020 dates are booked.* If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option for you for peace & solitude. This lovely home has some of the most spectacular ocean views that Rincon Point has to offer! In addition, there are sandy beaches, bluff trails, a bike path, and horseback riding nearby. This location is perfect for a getaway! Just steps from the beach, this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and gorgeous natural light. The ground floor offers an open kitchen space, living, and dining areas, all opening out to an ocean view entertaining deck with an outdoor shower. (Continued -->)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Rincon Point Rd have any available units?
191 Rincon Point Rd has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 191 Rincon Point Rd have?
Some of 191 Rincon Point Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Rincon Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
191 Rincon Point Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Rincon Point Rd pet-friendly?
No, 191 Rincon Point Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara County.
Does 191 Rincon Point Rd offer parking?
No, 191 Rincon Point Rd does not offer parking.
Does 191 Rincon Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 Rincon Point Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Rincon Point Rd have a pool?
No, 191 Rincon Point Rd does not have a pool.
Does 191 Rincon Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 191 Rincon Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Rincon Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Rincon Point Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Rincon Point Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Rincon Point Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 191 Rincon Point Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave
Santa Maria, CA 93458
Arrive los Carneros 2
6720 Calle Koral
Goleta, CA 93117
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct
Santa Barbara County, CA 93117
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr
Goleta, CA 93117
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St
Santa Maria, CA 93458
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way
Santa Maria, CA 93455

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CABakersfield, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CASanta Maria, CARedondo Beach, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CAInglewood, CASanta Barbara, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAIsla Vista, CACarpinteria, CAOrcutt, CA
Arroyo Grande, CALompoc, CAMontecito, CAGoleta, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CAFord City, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CASan Luis Obispo, CAWestlake Village, CAAgoura Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity