191 Rincon Point Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

*Current availability: August 30th-September 2nd, or September 8th and beyond. All other summer 2020 dates are booked.* If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option for you for peace & solitude. This lovely home has some of the most spectacular ocean views that Rincon Point has to offer! In addition, there are sandy beaches, bluff trails, a bike path, and horseback riding nearby. This location is perfect for a getaway! Just steps from the beach, this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and gorgeous natural light. The ground floor offers an open kitchen space, living, and dining areas, all opening out to an ocean view entertaining deck with an outdoor shower. (Continued -->)