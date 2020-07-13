AL
Last updated July 13 2020

79 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in San Ramon, CA

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 04:34pm
3 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Promontory View
3300 Promontory Way, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1208 sqft
Significantly more than the average apartment complex, Promontory View is a village of apartment homes prominently situated in the San Ramon foothills. We offer stunning views of rolling hills, unlike any other apartment community in the area.
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
25 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Dougherty Hills
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,787
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,898
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Gale Ranch
116 Lucy Lane
116 Lucy Lane, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom in a prime Gale Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon - Available for immediate move-in. Please call David at 415-990-0794 to schedule an appointment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Southern San Ramon
9084 Craydon Circle - 1
9084 Craydon Circle, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
731 sqft
*55+* Sunny Glenn Complex in San Ramon - Applicants Must be *55+" to live in Sunny Glenn Community. Peaceful single story unit available in Sunny Glenn.Property is in the back of the complex with views of the hills. One bedroom and one bath.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Southern San Ramon
235 Reflections Drive
235 Reflections Drive, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
625 sqft
Modern and spacious rental in gated community - Property Id: 104247 Video tour available on request. This luxurious condo/apartment has 1 bedroom and 1.
Results within 1 mile of San Ramon
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,992
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 19

Last updated June 1 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D
7016 Stagecoach Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
722 sqft
Perfect Shape Alamo Creek Complex in Dublin - Located on the first floor in very quiet neighborhood. You have no rear neighbors and backs up to Iron Horse Trail. Living room features a fire place, air conditioning, newer carpet.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Road
1158 Lawrence Rd.
1158 Lawrence Road, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
Custom Estate Living in Danville! - Tucked away on a private estate, enjoy quiet evenings on the extra large balcony of this one bedroom/1 bath home! The gated estate offers a private driveway, one car garage with storage, additional private
Results within 5 miles of San Ramon
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
38 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,048
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
19 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
1 of 14

Last updated July 8 at 05:04pm
3 Units Available
Hacienda Commons
5000 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1073 sqft
Hacienda Commons provides high class apartment living in a beautiful surrounding. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping, IMAX cinema, BART, and parks.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Downtown Dublin
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,122
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,731
1027 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.
1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,080
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Willow West
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
960 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$1,790
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
6 Units Available
Pleasanton Valley
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
2 Units Available
IMT Pleasanton
3992 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
907 sqft
Quiet community near Nielsen Park, a short drive from San Francisco, Golden Gate Bridge, dining, and retail. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and pond with fountain. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
San Ramon Village
7323 Starward Drive Unit 17
7323 Starward Drive, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
667 sqft
Updated throughout, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 667 square foot unit is centrally located in the heart of Dublin.
Results within 10 miles of San Ramon
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,016
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
840 sqft
These apartment cottages boast balconies overlooking courtyards, large closets and extra storage. A gym, pool and covered parking are on site. BART access is nearby, and Highway 880 provides direct access to San Francisco.
Rent Report
San Ramon

July 2020 San Ramon Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Ramon Rent Report. San Ramon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Ramon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Ramon rents declined slightly over the past month

San Ramon rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Ramon stand at $2,990 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,756 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Ramon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Ramon over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Ramon

    As rents have fallen significantly in San Ramon, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Ramon is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Ramon's median two-bedroom rent of $3,756 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Ramon fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Ramon than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Ramon is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

